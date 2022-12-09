DAILY DIRT: ‘You are the trailer park, I am the tornado’

It takes a certain person to truly love the outdoors. You know the type, the person that exclusively buys clothes from L.L. Bean, probably drives a Jeep Wrangler or Subaru of some kind, can start a fire seemingly out of thin air, and possibly spent months in their early 20s hiking the Appalachian trial. Owning an EV works sort of the same way. Not everyone can or will buy one, but those that do love them more than any other car. However, going on a massive hiking trip requires driving longer distances, something that has plagued EVs since their inception. Taking an EV on an outdoor exhibition will lead to some headaches, but Colorado Teardrops wants to remedy those.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO