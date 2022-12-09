ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buckinghamshirelive.com

Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter

Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
SPY

Aerogarden Just Released Indoor Grow Lights for Keeping House Plants Happy

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. AeroGarden, one of our favorite indoor herb garden brands, frequently featured in SPY gift guides, has just released a collection of Indoor Grow Lights for house plants. This marks a notable expansion of their product line beyond just gardens into accessory lights for giving plants that extra boost they may need in darker spaces or winter months. If you can’t keep a plant alive due to a lack of natural sunlight in your place, keep reading. The new Grow Lights launch includes...
savvygardening.com

Peace lily drooping: 5 reasons why your Spathiphyllum is wilting

Peace lilies are easy-to-grow houseplants that can flower for months. They have deep green glossy foliage and graceful white blooms and while they’re generally considered a low care indoor plant, peace lily drooping is a frequent problem. There are several factors that can cause a peace lily to wilt. Below you’ll find common causes and the easy solutions if you find your peace lily drooping.
Chowan Herald

Holiday horticulture tips...

The smell of pine and fir is a reminder that the holidays are full of horticulture. Keep your plants (and your thumbs) green by following these simple holiday horticulture tips: • Keep poinsettias out of reach of children and pets. While serious damage is not likely to occur, the sap that oozes from broken stems can create a rash. • Poinsettias can be saved at the end of the season...
backyardgardener.com

Begonia – Summer and Winter flowering

These Popular and Easy-to-Grow Flowers Come in Many Types. These attractive plants are invaluable as house plants, for the greenhouse, and for filling summer flower beds. Some kinds are grown for their ornamental leaves, others for their flowers; some bloom in summer, others in winter, while a few flower more or less all the year round. Begonias are found wild chiefly in South and Central America, though many are native plants of India and other tropical and subtropical countries. They belong to the family Begoniaceae. The name Begonia commemorates a Frenchman, M. Michel Begon.
birdsandblooms.com

Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?

“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
hypebeast.com

Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade

Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
a-z-animals.com

Fiddle Leaf Fig Bush vs Tree

While it might be disappointing to hear, there are actually not too many differences between the Fiddle leaf fig tree and the fiddle leaf fig bush. These plants are genetically similar; their only real difference is their mature shape and size. However, there are also some differences in the care and propagation of the plant, so that’s what we’ll cover here.
Gardenista

Hoshigaki: Persimmons, Transformed

Cool weather, falling leaves, and the first Christmas trees and wreaths appearing at pop-ups on sidewalks signal the arrival of persimmons. Ornaments in fruit-form, they are perfectly timed for the holidays. One of my seasonal rituals is to seek out the fattest persimmons I can find, and transform them into hoshigaki. This East Asian treat is created by peeling and hanging persimmons to dry slowly, aided by an occasional massage that encourages a sugar bloom to appear on their surface like a dusting of frost. Their weeks-long transformation yields a dense, richly flavored dried fruit whose flavor and texture are a luxurious and unique delicacy.
agupdate.com

Ham with Brown Sugar & Thyme Glaze

Arrange the oven rack to its lowest position and heat oven to 320°. Use a sharp knife to score the ham in a diamond pattern. Place the ham flat side down on a rack set in a roasting pan and loosely cover with tin foil. Place in the oven for 2 hours.
birdsandblooms.com

Grow Pretty Purple Fountain Grass for Birds

Ornamental grasses are always an excellent selection for winter and fall interest. And if they offer benefits for your favorite feathered friends, even better! Purple fountain grass is one such plant—with its lovely coloring it’s a great choice for your garden, and birds love it, too. Here’s why this grass is an ideal addition to your backyard.
a-z-animals.com

Laurel Oak vs. Live Oak

There are over 500 species of oak trees. As such, it’s no surprise that they’re often mistaken for one another. While the laurel oak and live oak look similar, there are some key differences in how they grow and their care needs. Here’s how to tell the difference between the two so you can make the right choice for your property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily South

Frosted Cranberry Kir Royale

The classic Kir Royale, an elegant Champagne cocktail made with creme de cassis (a sweet garnet-colored liqueur made from blackcurrants) gets the holiday treatment thanks to a double dose of cranberries. Tart cranberry juice balances the sweetness of the liqueur, and a garnish of fresh cranberries rolled in sugar gives each Champagne flute or coupe a frosted, festive look.
earth.com

Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water

According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.

