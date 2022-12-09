Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
These 3 Recession-Tested Stocks are Strong Buys, According to Analysts
With a recession looming, investors should look to resilient firms that can hold their own and keep growth alive. Wall Street analysts remain big fans of the following three stocks. A lot of recession-induced earnings decay is already baked into markets today. While it’s impossible to tell how corporate earnings...
Analysts Recommend These 2 Stocks — One Has a 15% Dividend
Wall Street’s top analysts have been recommending Granite Point and Mobileye recently. Let’s take a look at why analysts arrived at their bullish convictions. Seasoned investors know that a downturn can be turned into an opportunity to strengthen portfolios. However, buying the right stocks that will survive the downturn and emerge stronger is the key to long-term wealth creation. TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool helps investors build good portfolios by offering a comprehensive view of the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending right now. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are two stocks that have been recommended by the best-performing Wall Street analysts over the past two days.
CRWD, PANW, or FTNT: Which “Strong Buy” Cybersecurity Stock Could Yield the Best Returns?
Demand for cybersecurity is expected to be resilient compared to other IT spending due to growing cyber threats. We will discuss three cybersecurity stocks that Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about despite a tough macro backdrop. Macro challenges and the growing fears of an impending recession are impacting the...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop
Nio has investors expecting a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter.
SVB Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from SVB Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $41.97. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BeiGene, AVEO Pharma, and Mirati Therapeutics. According to TipRanks, Berens...
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
Is Salesforce Stock A Bargain Down Here?
The strong U.S. dollar took a $300 million hit in Q3 and $900 million for the year. Salesforce had a backlog RPO of $40 billion, up 10% YoY and $6.4 billion in cash. Salesforce shares are trading at 29.4X forward earnings. Customer relationship management software giant Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares tanked...
Echelon Wealth Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Freeman Gold Corp (FMANF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on Freeman Gold Corp (FMANF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.05. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $0.16. According to TipRanks, Gonzalez CFA is an analyst with an average return of -3.4%...
UBS Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHITF)
UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw maintained a Buy rating on Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHITF – Research Report) today and set a price target of A$9.20. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.59. Shaw covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Whitehaven Coal...
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
Goldman Sachs Keeps Their Sell Rating on Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Lisa Deng maintained a Sell rating on Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFF – Research Report) on December 8 and set a price target of A$40.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.35. Deng covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Metcash Limited, Wesfarmers...
Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Down 66% This Year; Is there Reason to Fear?
Shopify, whose shares have taken a hit this year along with most other e-commerce stocks, may have a bull case brewing. Cloud-based e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSE:SHOP) (NYSE:SHOP) was not spared from the headwinds that rocked the broader industry this year. Shares of Shopify are down around 66% this year, leading the Canadian stock market to be on track to end the year lower than it began. However, fear not – this might be a great opportunity to accumulate shares of the downtrodden stock.
Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Clariant AG (CLZNF)
In a report released on December 12, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.02. According to TipRanks, Faitz is a 5-star analyst with an average...
UBS downgrades Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF) to a Hold
UBS analyst Levi Spry downgraded Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF – Research Report) to a Hold today and set a price target of A$5.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.76. Spry covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pilbara Minerals Limited, Newcrest Mining Limited,...
Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), Keros Therapeutics (KROS)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV – Research Report), Keros Therapeutics (KROS – Research Report) and Arcellx Inc (ACLX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) In a report...
