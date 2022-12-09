(Eric Teghethoff, publicnewsservice.org) It’s tough to find workers for Idaho’s health clinics right now, but an apprenticeship program is hoping to address these woes. Nearly three years of the pandemic have led to turnover and burnout in the medical field, and workers are hard to find with unemployment numbers so low. To deal with the crunch, the Idaho Community Health Centers Association is collaborating with North Idaho College and the Idaho Department of Labor on a statewide apprenticeship program where students can earn while they learn.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO