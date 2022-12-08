Read full article on original website
Related
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
tipranks.com
Inflation Cools Down: Which Stocks Will Benefit, and Which Won’t
Investors are betting that “peak inflation” has come and gone as November’s CPI print came in lighter than expected. This means some stocks could head much higher in 2023, while others could get left behind. Even prior to the November Consumer Price Index release, the major stock...
tipranks.com
Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
In a report released on December 9, Shagun Singh Chadha from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $75.32. According to TipRanks, Singh Chadha is an analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
CRWD, PANW, or FTNT: Which “Strong Buy” Cybersecurity Stock Could Yield the Best Returns?
Demand for cybersecurity is expected to be resilient compared to other IT spending due to growing cyber threats. We will discuss three cybersecurity stocks that Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about despite a tough macro backdrop. Macro challenges and the growing fears of an impending recession are impacting the...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com
3 Reasons Why Scotiabank Stock (TSE:BNS) Can Outperform the Market
Bank of Nova Scotia stock is well off its highs. As a result, it now has a 6% dividend yield and solid upside potential. At current levels, it looks like a good stock to consider. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, is one of the largest...
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) To Make Big Moves
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.13, or 0.33%, to $39.36. The Enbridge Inc. has recorded 10,475 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France’s First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, Is Now Fully Operational.
tipranks.com
Carvana Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?
Handicapped with $6.5 billion of net debt and rocked by a combination of a soft economic backdrop, soaring inflation and declining vehicle sales, it appears that Carvana’s (CVNA) struggles have brought the company to the brink of bankruptcy. According to a Bloomberg report, ten of Carvana’s largest lenders, who...
tipranks.com
V.F. Corp Stock (NYSE:VFC): One-Two Punch Creates 7% Dividend
VF Corp. had a terrible week, with the CEO departing following a full-year forecast downgrade. As recession calls mount, the firm could be in for a doozy in the new year. Still, there’s a compelling value proposition to be had from the apparel firm. Shares of diversified apparel firm...
tipranks.com
Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Down 66% This Year; Is there Reason to Fear?
Shopify, whose shares have taken a hit this year along with most other e-commerce stocks, may have a bull case brewing. Cloud-based e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSE:SHOP) (NYSE:SHOP) was not spared from the headwinds that rocked the broader industry this year. Shares of Shopify are down around 66% this year, leading the Canadian stock market to be on track to end the year lower than it began. However, fear not – this might be a great opportunity to accumulate shares of the downtrodden stock.
tipranks.com
Two ASX Stocks with High Growth Potential as per TipRanks Smart Score Tool
Heading into 2023, here are two ASX stocks that have high scores as per the TipRanks Smart Score tool. These stocks have solid growth potential, driven by the resilient Australian economy. After a gloomy and restless year of investing in 2022, investors are looking to diversify into different markets to...
tipranks.com
Here’s What to Expect From Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Q2 Results Today
Oracle is slated to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 12. Analysts predict that the company’s Q2 earnings will decline, while revenues will increase from the year-ago quarter. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 12, after the market closes. The...
tipranks.com
LLY’s FY23 Guidance Below Estimates
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) trended lower in morning trading on Tuesday after the pharma company’s FY23 earnings guidance fell short of consensus estimates. LLY has forecasted adjusted earnings to be between $8.10 and $8.30 per share but still short of consensus estimates of $9.06. The pharma giant expects FY23...
tipranks.com
CarMax Still Offers Opportunity Despite Carvana Implosion
Although used-car dealership CarMax may look suspect in the wake of rival Carvana’s implosion and possible bankruptcy risk, both firms feature a different business mechanism. As well, personal transportation needs still exist, potentially benefitting KMX stock. At first glance, the narrative for used-car dealership CarMax (NYSE:KMX) appears incredibly suspect....
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Asian shares advance on back of Wall Street gains
Shares are higher in Asia after an advance on Wall Street led by the latest rally in technology companies
NASDAQ
Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Vail Resorts (MTN) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.17. This compares to loss of $3.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.26%....
tipranks.com
Motorsport Games (MSGM) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial
In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games (MSGM – Research Report), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.05. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entravision, Harte-Hanks, and...
tipranks.com
Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Gets a Buy from Berenberg Bank
Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $12.35. According to TipRanks, Shu is an analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 29.59% success...
Comments / 0