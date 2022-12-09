Read full article on original website
NFL World Thinking Of Patrick Mahomes' Mom This Week
Patrick Mahomes is currently putting on a show against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of the legendary NFL quarterback, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes posted some cryptic, concerning messages on social media. "You can only push someone so far until...
Albia Newspapers
AHA News: Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Player Won't Be Sidelined by Heart Surgery
TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- When Tionna Herron was 8, she learned some valuable things: She was good at playing basketball. And she had a rare heart condition that sometimes made her chest hurt after she played. Her condition had a long name – anomalous aortic...
Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study
It's "buyer beware" when it comes to getting testosterone supplements online, new research reveals. Nearly 86% of the websites in the study offered to sell testosterone, even though the dummy profile used in the research clearly noted that testosterone levels were within the normal range. Meanwhile, only one asked about...
