ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Patrick Mahomes' Mom This Week

Patrick Mahomes is currently putting on a show against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of the legendary NFL quarterback, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes posted some cryptic, concerning messages on social media. "You can only push someone so far until...
HealthDay

Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study

It's "buyer beware" when it comes to getting testosterone supplements online, new research reveals. Nearly 86% of the websites in the study offered to sell testosterone, even though the dummy profile used in the research clearly noted that testosterone levels were within the normal range. Meanwhile, only one asked about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy