Read full article on original website
Riz
2d ago
Greatest athletes in the world I. Regards to strength and speed in a head to head sport. No other sport is more dangerous for the collisions. The smarts and figure it out like a chess game. It’s a pretty evolved sport. It takes the whole team including coaching.. and more lucrative and bigger then any ufc championship fight. It’s a silly blow from a. Guy who underpays his fighters. Period.
Reply(4)
10
nowwhat
2d ago
I have to agree. soccer is a bunch of drama queens running around for 90 minutes. I'd rather watch paint dry.
Reply(2)
11
Downtown Benny Brown
2d ago
Soccer is garbage, have to agree with Dana on that one. Let's watch a bunch of dudes running around a field, flopping on the ground at the slightest contact, chasing a ball for 3 hours at the end of which the game ends in a 0-0 tie. No thanks.
Reply(2)
5
Related
Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup
The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov takes aim at Dana White following split draw in UFC 282 main event
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov sent UFC president Dana White a demanding message following the controversial split draw between his fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282. Kadyrov didn’t hold back towards White in a social media post on Sunday. He referred to the decision as “dirty” and...
worldboxingnews.net
‘I want to cry!’ Manny Pacquiao teases return as win divides opinion
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao divided opinion with a dominant triumph against a combat YouTuber in his first fight since 2021. Pacquiao, who lost out on a bid to become Filipino President during his time away, had far too much for DK Yoo in Korea. The eight-weight champion didn’t have to...
Soccer-Ronaldo says dedication to Portugal unchanged but will 'let time be a good adviser'
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said on Sunday that he had always been dedicated to being a part of the Portuguese national team, which was knocked out of the World Cup a day earlier, but he was coy about his future in the national side.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Why Did Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi Break Up?
Find out what Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Bruna Biancardi, said following reports about why they split.
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
hypebeast.com
Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home
Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
SB Nation
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
worldboxingnews.net
Teofimo Lopez dropped TWICE in controversial decision victory
Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and scraped a controversial victory. Lopez improved to 18-1 with a hard-earned split decision win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin. The bout was a ten-round final eliminator for the WBC crown. One judge had the bout...
Boxing Scene
Broner on New Deal with Streaming Platform: ‘The Money Is Real, Fellas'
There may be a lot of questions concerning boxing’s newest entrant, but money shouldn’t be one of them, according to Adrien Broner. The multiple division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, recently announced a partnership with BLK Prime, a hitherto unknown subscription streaming service that made a splash in boxing last month after it revealed it would be promoting Terence Crawford’s 147-pound title fight with David Avanesyan. The news surprised boxing fans as it appeared that Crawford, the WBO titlist, was headed toward a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. A few days later, BLK Prime announced a separate multi-fight deal with Broner.
Dana White Says Jared Gordon ‘Threw The Fight Away’ Against Paddy Pimblett In Round 3: ‘Go Out And Fight’
Dana White wasn’t a fan of Jared Gordon’s approach in the Paddy Pimblett fight. While many believed Gordon did more than enough to beat Pimblett at UFC 282, the judges didn’t see it that way. ‘The Baddy’ would get the unanimous decision nod, winning two rounds out of three on the official scorecards.
sporf.com
Fourth Round draw of the Women’s FA Cup sees big club clashes and WSL teams in the mix
Last night, the fourth round proper of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup took place. The live draw saw Barclays Women’s Super League teams joining the mix, alongside National League and also Championship women’s football teams. The fourth round of Women’s FA Cup matches is scheduled to take...
sporf.com
Emma Raducanu admits to feeling ‘intense’ pressure since 2021 US Open win
Tennis superstar Emma Raducanu says she’s “very proud” of her resilience over the past 12 months. She also says she has dealt with some “intense” media attention since her US Open win. Raducanu stunned the sporting world in 2021 when she won the US Open...
Comments / 64