Warzone 2 Black Site Key and Stronghold guide

By Joseph Yaden
 4 days ago

Getting your hands on a Warzone 2 Black Site Key is no easy task, but doing so has massive rewards. It’s hard enough to survive in the battle royale though, and going for Black Sites will only make things more difficult due to how they’re designed. But if you manage to acquire the Key and complete a site, you’ll be in a fantastic position for victory. But how exactly does this work, how do you get a key and what are the rewards? Here’s everything you need to know about Black Sites in Warzone 2.

How to get a Black Site Key in Warzone 2

(Image credit: Activision)
Get the best loadout for the job

(Image credit: Activision)

If you are going to take on a Black Site you'll want to take in one of the best Warzone 2 guns in Modern Warfare 2 . So check what the options are and gear up.

To get your hands on a Warzone 2 Black Site Key, you need to complete a Stronghold, which initself requires you find a Warzone 2 Stronghold key . These appear shortly into a match, and spawn in three random locations around the map. Look out for the 'Strongholds Open' icon you can see above on the map to find them. Remember, Strongholds appear for everyone in the match, so it’s likely each one will be contested. This means you’ll probably have to deal with players to capture one.

Completing a Stronghold involves defeating enemy AI and defusing a bomb. Doing so gives you access to loot, a Loadout, and the Black Site Key. It’s best to go in with a full squad and decent weapons to increase your chance of survival. The AI won’t be too difficult, but it’s easy to get overrun, especially with real players in the mix.

You can find the key right on the ground in front of the bomb and Loadout, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled as you complete Strongholds. Do your best to complete the Stronghold quickly so you can grab the key as soon as possible. If another team grabs the Black Site Key first, you won’t be able to unlock the Black Site, so keep that in mind. You’ll still gain access to the Loadout, but once another team collects the Black Site Key, you can no longer acquire it.

(Image credit: Activision)

After you’ve acquired the Black Site Key, you’ll get a notification that a Black Site is now open. One will spawn in a random location on the map, likely far away from where you are. Look on the map for the icon shown above to find the Black Site. It looks like a more fortified version of a Stronghold. Much like Strongholds, Black Sites spawn in different locations each match.

Make your way to the Black Site (preferably via a vehicle to get there quicker) and use the Black Site Key to open any of the doors that lead into the structure. By default, the doors leading inside will be locked, so only those who gained access to a Black Site Key can open them.

How to complete a Black Site in Warzone 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Black Sites are essentially more difficult versions of Strongholds and are home to even more enemy AI. Typically, these Black Sites are multifloored and are much more complicated than standard Strongholds. As soon as you open the door, you’ll receive an objective that requires you to eliminate a target. So not only do you have to deal with tougher AI, you also need to fight a deadly Juggernaut, which is much easier said than done.

They function a lot like they do in the Gulag, and will fight back with a minigun. Thankfully, many of the fights against these Juggernauts often give you plenty of cover to hide behind, allowing you to maneuver around and pop out to take shots.

It’s recommended to use explosives on the Juggernaut such as rockets or grenades. We also advise each player to take shots individually, rather than everyone firing away at once since it’s easy to get wiped. If one player goes down, have them crawl back behind cover for a revive. Try not to get greedy with your shots and do your best to communicate with your team as you fire away.

The Juggernaut can easily take you down in just a couple of shots. It’s also important to pay attention to standard AI enemies that will frequently appear while battling the Juggernaut. They’re easy to defeat but can take you down quickly if you aren’t paying attention.

Warzone 2  Black Site rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

The rewards you get for defeating the Juggernaut and completing the Black Site are major. Here are some of the items you gain access to for completing the objective:

  • Large backpacks
  • Armor boxes
  • Munitions box
  • Durable gas masks
  • Self-Revive Kits
  • Minigun
  • Advance UAV
  • Killstreaks

Completing one Black Site also gives you access to the Phantom’s Call Vaznev-9K blueprint, which features a curious 9-digit code etched into the side of the weapon. This code might be tied to an upcoming Easter Egg, so it’s worth getting your hands on it, just in case.

