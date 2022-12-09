ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Ocean's Eleven co-stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to produce and front new heist movie

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PczKC_0jd1iu2500

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are reteaming for The Instigators, an upcoming Apple Original heist thriller directed by Edge of Tomorrow 's Doug Liman. The actors, who previously appeared together in crime comedy Ocean's Eleven and its two sequels, will once again play a couple of crooks, while also producing the movie through Damon's newly announced banner Artists Equity.

According to Deadline , the film centers on two thieves as they're forced to go on the run following a botched robbery, and that's all we know so far. Affleck is said to have developed the script with fellow producers Jeff Robinov and John Graham, and Chuck MacLean. Kevin Walsh is also on board as producer.

The Instigators marks the second project snapped up by Artists Equity, which Damon founded with his frequent collaborator Ben Affleck. The first was Ben Affleck's untitled drama about real-life sneaker salesman Sonny Vaccaro , who signed Michael Jordan to his first endorsement deal with Nike in the 1980s.

Way back in 1997, Damon and the Afflecks starred together in romance drama Good Will Hunting, which won Damon and Ben Affleck the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. More recently, Damon and Walsh produced Manchester by the Sea, which won Casey the Best Actor gong at the Oscars 2017 – so it's reunions all round with this new outing.

Liman and Damon have worked alongside one another previously, too, with Liman having directed Damon in the first of the Jason Bourne films The Bourne Identity in 2002.

While we wait for more news on The Instigators, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies releasing throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
People

Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'

The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
People

Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors

Matt Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was among those honored at the White House Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso took a trip to the capital. On Sunday, Damon, 52, and his wife of 17 years appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Damon wore a black tuxedo, while Luciana, 46, wore a black sheer body-length gown and accessorized with a black handbag and large silver earrings for the event, at which Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney...
WASHINGTON, DC
GamesRadar

The Witcher: Blood Origin review: "Packed with wasted potential and talent"

It’s never a good sign when a show’s best moments arrive in the first few minutes. But so it proves with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spin-off to Netflix’s flagship fantasy series set 1,200 years before the stories of Geralt, Yen, and Ciri.In a brilliant scene that’s best left for you to discover yourself, Joey Batey’s Jaskier is pulled in from the main series. The prologue is everything...
IndieWire

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to Star in ‘The Instigators’ for Apple

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck will star in “The Instigators,” a new film for Apple Studios, the company announced Thursday. “The Instigators” sees Damon and Affleck play thieves who have to go on the run with one of their therapists following a failed robbery. Doug Liman, who directed Damon in the “Bourne Identity” film series, is attached to helm the film, based on a script by Chuck MacLean, best known for creating the Showtime series “City on a Hill.” Affleck developed the current project with Jeff Robinov and John Graham. In addition to starring, Damon will produce the film with Ben Affleck...
Deadline

Luca Guadagnino-Directed Adaptation Of ‘Queer’ With Daniel Craig In Works

Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead as his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing for the project. Queer follows Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs...
The Hollywood Reporter

Star Production Shingles a Hot Commodity As Brad Pitt’s Plan B Cashes In

The global economy might be on the brink of shambles, but the celebrity-entertainment industrial complex shows no sign of slowing down. Big stars, who have already amassed fame and fortune in front of the camera, are increasingly securing generational wealth for their work behind the camera. The latest move comes courtesy of Plan B Entertainment, the production company owned by actor Brad Pitt, which has been sold to French media conglomerate Mediawan, the companies announced Friday afternoon.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez Returns to Social Media to Announce New Album 'This Is Me ... Now'How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar ChancesMatt...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award

Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony's Upcoming Return to TV'The Good Nurse' Star Eddie Redmayne Found Humanity in the Inhumane for the Netflix True Crime Drama'Armageddon Time' Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb...
GoldDerby

Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
IndieWire

Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy