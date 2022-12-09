Ocean's Eleven co-stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to produce and front new heist movie

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are reteaming for The Instigators, an upcoming Apple Original heist thriller directed by Edge of Tomorrow 's Doug Liman. The actors, who previously appeared together in crime comedy Ocean's Eleven and its two sequels, will once again play a couple of crooks, while also producing the movie through Damon's newly announced banner Artists Equity.

According to Deadline , the film centers on two thieves as they're forced to go on the run following a botched robbery, and that's all we know so far. Affleck is said to have developed the script with fellow producers Jeff Robinov and John Graham, and Chuck MacLean. Kevin Walsh is also on board as producer.

The Instigators marks the second project snapped up by Artists Equity, which Damon founded with his frequent collaborator Ben Affleck. The first was Ben Affleck's untitled drama about real-life sneaker salesman Sonny Vaccaro , who signed Michael Jordan to his first endorsement deal with Nike in the 1980s.

Way back in 1997, Damon and the Afflecks starred together in romance drama Good Will Hunting, which won Damon and Ben Affleck the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. More recently, Damon and Walsh produced Manchester by the Sea, which won Casey the Best Actor gong at the Oscars 2017 – so it's reunions all round with this new outing.

Liman and Damon have worked alongside one another previously, too, with Liman having directed Damon in the first of the Jason Bourne films The Bourne Identity in 2002.

