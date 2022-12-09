The transport secretary has claimed taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during the Covid pandemic – and insisted that “reform of the rail industry” is essential.Mark Harper was answering questions from by MPs on the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning. Over the next month, members of the RMT union are scheduled to strike on 12 days. It is the largest industrial action on the railways since the 1980s, in a dispute over pay, job security and working arrangements.Mr Harper said: “It’s not just a pay dispute. It’s about reform of the rail...

6 DAYS AGO