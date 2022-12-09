Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
BBC
Oxfordshire buses: DRT service for villages scrapped
Campaigners have welcomed the decision not to replace a village bus service with a bookable alternative. Oxfordshire County Council proposed cutting its hourly 250 bus and replacing travel to and from Oxford with Demand Responsive Transport (DRT). However, it has now proposed to split the route into two separate services...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Rail strikes: Passengers warned not to travel by train next week
Train passengers are to be told to only travel next week if it is absolutely necessary, even if rail worker strikes are called off at the last minute. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, will walk out on 13-14 and 16-17 December causing major disruption. It is...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Rail union clashes with Government over strikes before Christmas
Rail union chief Mick Lynch has been urged by ministers not to “hold the country to ransom” with strikes ahead of Christmas as he blamed the Government for failing to avert the action.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said on Tuesday the unions have a duty to take coordinated action in response to a “generalised attack on working people”.He confirmed there will be greater disruption on the rails on Christmas Eve because of a walkout from 6pm until 6am on December 27 following two 48-hour strikes next week.Talks with the Rail Delivery Group over the long-running dispute...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC
Carlisle Central Plaza: Proposals sought for site of demolished hotel
Development proposals are being sought for the site of a former hotel in Cumbria which was demolished amid fears it could collapse. Work to knock down the former Grade II listed Central Plaza in Carlisle was completed in 2020. The city council said it had secured cash from the government's...
BBC
Wiltshire: Lorries will not be re-routed down country lanes
Lorries will not be re-routed down small country lanes following safety concerns. Farming company P D Hook applied for a route change after it bought lorries which exceeded the height of a Wiltshire bridge on its current route. If they had been approved, the plans would have seen lorries over...
Train strikes: Taxpayers ‘paid £300k per rail worker’ during Covid, says transport secretary
The transport secretary has claimed taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during the Covid pandemic – and insisted that “reform of the rail industry” is essential.Mark Harper was answering questions from by MPs on the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning. Over the next month, members of the RMT union are scheduled to strike on 12 days. It is the largest industrial action on the railways since the 1980s, in a dispute over pay, job security and working arrangements.Mr Harper said: “It’s not just a pay dispute. It’s about reform of the rail...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Uist ferry taken out of service due to corroded steel
A CalMac ferry has been removed from service following the discovery of a section of corroded steel. The MV Lord of the Isles serves the route between Mallaig in the Highlands and Lochboisdale in South Uist. The ship was taken out of service on Thursday after what CalMac described as...
Christmas rail strikes to be most disruptive in 30 years
Train travellers’ hope of a resolution to the increasingly deep and bitter dispute on the railway were dashed on Monday evening by the RMT.The most protracted and disruptive rail strikes since 1989 will begin on 13 December and involve industrial action on a total of 12 days, stretching into the new year.The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.Twenty-four hours earlier, the RMT had rejected outright a conditional pay offer from train operators of 4 per cent rises this year and...
BBC
Disabled airport travellers given 'unacceptable' support
Disabled passengers are suffering from "unacceptable" levels of support at many UK airports. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that many disabled and less mobile passengers missed summer flights at London Heathrow due to poor accessibility performance. Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Luton Airports also had an "unacceptable level of service...
BBC
Rail strikes: RMT boss calls for meeting with Sunak
The boss of the biggest rail workers' union has called on the prime minister to meet him in an attempt to resolve the long-running strike action. Rail workers in Britain have been locked in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions since the summer. In a letter to Rishi...
BBC
Rail improvements promised as new timetable announced
Timetable changes being introduced from Sunday should "provide more certainty for passengers" after months of issues, the rail industry membership body said. The changes will see Avanti West Coast (AWC) return to three trains an hour on its London-Manchester route and TransPennine Express (TPE) increase Manchester-Scotland services. The Rail Delivery...
Comments / 0