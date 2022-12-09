Read full article on original website
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
msn.com
Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month
As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row. Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone...
BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
Train strikes over Christmas as RMT’s Mick Lynch announces more rail walkouts
The RMT union has announced that its planned rail strikes in the coming weeks will go ahead, with additional industrial action to take place over Christmas.Following a meeting with Network Rail, the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch told reporters on Monday that the RMT was giving its members a week to vote on the organisation’s most recent offer – but was advising them to reject it.“At the moment we’ve not got the means to a solution,” Mr Lynch said.Despite putting the offer to union members, Mr Lynch announced that all of its planned rail strikes in December and January...
Christmas travel chaos: How Border Force and rail strikes could affect festive travel plans
Passengers arriving at some of the UK’s major airports over the festive season could face long queues as UK Border Force staff go on strike – with a threat of Christmas flight cancellations.The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.It comes at the same time as widespread railway walkouts, after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates across December 2022 and January 2023.The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis....
Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared
Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city. More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. Trains into the...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
No emergency doctors service overnight due to staff sickness
The Isle of Man's out-of-hours doctors service is closing between midnight and 08:00 BST due to staff sickness until further notice. The Manx emergency doctors service (MEDS) was forced to close at short notice on Sunday for the same reason. A Manx Care spokeswoman said if usual calls to the...
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
Christmas strikes: Busiest days for arrivals at six airports hit by UK Border Force walkouts
As members of the PCS union who work for UK Border Force prepare to go on strike, The Independent has identified the days and locations when pressure will be highest.Staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive in a row about pay, pensions and job security.Heathrow, by far the busiest of the airports, will feel the effects most strongly on the first day of the strike.According to calculations from the flight data specialist Cirium, 583 flights with 126,700 seats are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December. While...
BBC
Morecambe asylum hotel short notice unacceptable, says council
A council has hit out at the Home Office for giving less than 24 hours notice that a hotel would be used to house asylum seekers. Lancaster City Council said it was "unacceptable" to be told by email on Friday about the plans for the hotel in the West End of Morecambe.
BBC
Wales weather: Warning for wintry showers and ice
A weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Wales from Thursday until Saturday. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for 13 local authority areas from 16:00 GMT on Thursday until midday on Saturday. The forecaster said frequent wintry showers would fall on frozen ground in...
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service: Inside a 999 control room
Faced with answering thousands of calls a day, often concerning life-or-death emergencies, what is it like to work in an ambulance control room?. "We've now got over 100 calls outstanding, waiting to be responded to," says Thomas Pont. It is Wednesday and the 30-year-old is on shift as duty manager...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
