Efforts underway to preserve Albuquerque’s first Black suburb
It was the first subdivision in the city built by Black people for Black families.
KOAT 7
Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque
One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
A Sacred Church in New Mexico
El Santuario de Chimayo is one of America’s most visited and beloved Holy sites. An adobe church situated within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, has been a place of worship for many generations. Before its construction in 1813, the Native American Indians, Hispanic, and other people of faith traveled to the sacred site of El Santuario to ask for healings and offer prayers of petition and thanksgiving for favors received. El Santuario is now one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States and one of the most beautiful examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in New Mexico. This sacred place is known as the Lourdes of America and attracts over 300,000 pilgrims from all over. During the Holy Week, thousands of pilgrims will walk to El Santuario from Santa Fe and other starting points.
Finalists announced for temporary legislator in Albuquerque’s west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists. They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must […]
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
kunm.org
ABQ proposes turning more old hotels into affordable housing
There’s a concerted effort at Albuquerque City Hall to expand access to housing. The Office of Equity and Inclusion recently released a needs assessment, the department of Family and Community Services is working on strategies to protect and create housing, and a public meeting last week on converting hotels into permanent housing was so well-attended another one is scheduled for Tuesday evening – this time online.
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
KOAT 7
What determines tampering with evidence? Experts say intent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is continuing to follow the deadly shooting involving New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake, who police say shot and killed a 19-year-old University of. There are not yet any charges involving NMSU coaches or players in this case, even though state police...
KOAT 7
Could we also see triage tents at Presbyterian and Lovelace?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local hospitals are scrambling to keep up with resources after a surge of patients, and efforts are now including inflatable tents. On Monday, UNM Hospital staff announced they were setting up triage tents in order to help with rising cases of respiratory illness. They include respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19, parainfluenza, rhinovirus and the flu.
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to killing cab driver with sword
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man took a plea deal Tuesday in a 2017 murder where he stabbed a cab driver with a sword. Victor Ortiz pleaded guilty to two charges in court Tuesday afternoon, second-degree murder and larceny. Ortiz was arrested in July 2017 for killing cab driver Khalil Jabbour near Coal and University, […]
Albuquerque Police are solving more homicide cases in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2021 was Albuquerque’s deadliest year, with 110 homicides across 105 cases. But that record only stood until November 2022. As of December 9, Albuquerque Police reports the city has seen 115 homicide victims across 108 cases so far this year. Meanwhile, APD is also solving most of those homicide cases. The department’s […]
dornob.com
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
Albuquerque kids pick from thousands of books for giveaway event
Public officials were at the event reading stories to kids in attendance.
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
athleticbusiness.com
Athlete Petitions Court to Overturn NMAA Eligibility Ruling
A high school athlete whose family claims he suffered bullying of a racial nature at St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe, N.M., is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.
KRQE News 13
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused …. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana …. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Group prepares...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Albuquerque-Santa Fe
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four stations serving the Albuquerque-Santa Fe television market began broadcasting programming using the NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 standard on December 13. The launch involved KOAT-TV (the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate), KRQE (the Nexstar-owned CBS and Fox affiliates), KWBQ (the Mission Broadcasting-owned CW affiliate) and KASY-TV (the Mission Broadcasting-owned MyNet affiliate).
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
