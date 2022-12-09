Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Donald Trump is the "only Republican who can lose" in 2024. The former president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday. But some Republicans, like Mulvaney, believe he is too divisive a candidate to win. Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff,...
msn.com
Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee
Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
Donald Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, says deal to return Brittney Griner to US was ‘stupid’
Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was detained on bogus espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, hit out at the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in...
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
US Secret Service protection would follow Donald Trump to the slammer if he ever ended up there, former agents say
As Trump's legal problems mount, ex-Secret Service agents wonder who would protect him in prison. Trump is running for president in 2024, and would likely retain a Secret Service detail if he's in state or federal custody. The agents probably wouldn't share a cell with Trump, but they could be...
Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
This is Who Trump Always Was
Every job has its pros and cons. The good part about reporting on anti-Semitism is that you get to say “I told you so” a lot. The bad part about reporting on anti-Semitism is that you get to say “I told you so” a lot. In...
Trump has refurbished his prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet as he announces a 2024 presidential run — see inside 'Trump Force One'
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
Paul Ryan: We’ll Probably Lose the White House with Trump 2024
On Sunday, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sat down with ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" to discuss the midterm elections and what Ryan declares as a loss and not a victory for the Republican party.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Discuss Trump's Plans, Then Brutally Bashes Trump's Plans
The House speaker picked apart the former president's anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.
Some people tried to leave Trump's 2024 launch early but were stopped by security, ABC reporters say
Donald Trump launched his 2024 run in front of a crowd of people in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Some people tried to leave the event early — but were stopped by security, two ABC reporters said. ABC reporter Jonathan Karl said Trump's just-over-an-hour speech was "low energy." Some people tried...
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper that the Republican Party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall.
What Mitt Romney says about Trump’s dinner with white supremacist
Mitt Romney called former President Donald Trump’s dinner white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, “disgusting.” The Republican Utah senator says Trump should not be president of the United States.
Nancy Pelosi Says She 'Enjoyed Working With 3 Presidents,' Ignoring Donald Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reflected on her two decades of Democratic leadership on Thursday as she announced her intention to leave the top role, giving shoutouts to three presidents with whom she worked to pass major legislation. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents, achieving historic investments in clean...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Trump begging Jared, Ivanka to join him on stage for campaign launch: sources
“Javanka” seem to want no part of Trump 2024. The 76-year-old former president spent part of daughter Tiffany’s lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding this past weekend trying to convince his much-loved eldest daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to be with him on stage when he announces his third consecutive run for the presidency at the Palm Beach resort Tuesday night, sources told The Post Monday.
Hunter Biden joins US, French elite at dad’s first White House state dinner
WASHINGTON — First son Hunter Biden will join the most powerful and influential members of US and French society Thursday night at his father’s first state dinner as president, according to the official guest list. The disgraced first son has been a pervasive presence near his father since mid-November as House Republicans vow to probe President Biden’s role in his family’s lucrative foreign consulting work. Several billionaires and Hollywood stars will dine on award-winning wine and cheeses and butter-poached Maine lobsters flown in for the White House dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. Actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, singer John Legend, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough...
MSNBC
Lawrence: Special prosecutor reveals he's expanding Trump investigation
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new details about Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the Capitol, as well as new reporting from Talking Points Memo about what former White House Chief of Staff was texting in the final days of former President Donald Trump’s time in office.Dec. 14, 2022.
Comments / 0