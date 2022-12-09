Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple plots farms, homeschools kids: "Appreciate where food comes from"Amy ChristieSalem, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Related
iheart.com
Peacock Lane Returns Thursday
Peacock Lane in Portland will have its lights on daily from December 15, 2022, until December 31, 2022, from 6 PM to 11 PM each night. Returning this year are two additional elements - the Hot Cocoa Booth and Pedestrian-only nights!. The Hot Cocoa Booth provides, free of charge, hot...
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
oregontoday.net
State Forest Trust Land Counties Report for Fiscal Year 2022, Dec. 13
ODF report – Tillamook State Forest: $30.5 million to Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties along with local service providers. At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, while Washington County and local districts received $13.3 million. Additionally, a portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District generated $2.2 million for the county. In addition to county governments, some revenue flows to local service providers such as schools, rural fire districts, recreation and transportation districts, and other public agencies Oregonians use and value. Clatsop State Forest: $19.1 million in revenue to Clatsop County and local service providers. The Clatsop State Forest consists of about 147,000 acres in Clatsop County, with small portions in Tillamook and Columbia counties. In addition to Clatsop County, other local service providers receiving revenue include the Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District, Port of Astoria and numerous other providers of fire protection, public transit and other services residents of Clatsop County use and value. Santiam State Forest: $6.7 million to Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties. The Santiam State Forest is approximately 47,000 acres spread across portions of the three counties. Linn County received about $3.2 million in fiscal year 2022, Marion County received $3.1 million, and Clackamas County received about $277,000. West Oregon state forests: $2 million in revenue to Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Scattered tracts of state forestland in these three counties combine for about 29,979 acres of Board of Forestry lands, which by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits. Statewide, counties and local governments received revenues of $61.8 million in fiscal year 2022, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.6 million trees, hosting more than 26,000 campers at ODF campgrounds, and maintaining hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Counties and local service providers receive approximately 64 percent of net revenues from timber harvests on state forests. The remaining revenues finance most aspects of state forest management, including ODF’s recreational offerings, environmental enhancement projects, replanting after timber harvest, and forest road maintenance. The state’s share of revenue was approximately $35.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The agency also receives a portion of all-terrain vehicle operating permit fees.
Pamplin Media Group
Old Town neighbors not satisfied with city's plans to muffle pickleball noise
The association wants the city to hire an engineering firm specializing in pickleball sound mitigation. Old Town residents who have lobbied the city of Lake Oswego to close the pickleball courts at George Rogers Park and move pickleball to another location in town raised concerns about the local government's plan to examine a dome and other sound mitigation measures at the park.
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes
TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
KATU.com
Oregon Cascades may see 1 to 2 feet of snow through Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Cascades could see anywhere from a foot to two feet of snow through Saturday as a storm brings heavy precipitation to the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Northern Oregon Cascades, which could also see gusts of up to 40 mph.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Builder
How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers
For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
kptv.com
Highly contagious bird flu found in ducks and chickens in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A highly contagious version of avian influenza, most commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The detection is the first in a non-commercial flock in Clackamas County, being found spreading through a flock...
kptv.com
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
Try these 5 food and drink spots that just opened in Portland
Just a few months ago, Portland was named 2022’s Best Foodie City in America.
canbyfirst.com
‘Highly Pathogenic’ Avian Influenza Confirmed in Clackamas County Backyard Flock
The state’s first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, has been confirmed in a non-commercial backyard flock of ducks and geese in Clackamas County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service reported this week. The detection was confirmed...
Lebanon-Express
Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.
Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages. Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems. In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have...
yachatsnews.com
Kotek announces 36-county listening tour, framework for first year as governor starting with Yamhill and Douglas counties
PORTLAND — Gov.-elect Tina Kotek plans to visit all 36 Oregon counties over the next year in an effort to build trust in the state government, she announced during an annual business gathering Monday. Kotek was the keynote speaker at the Oregon Business Plan’s Leadership Summit, which has drawn...
pdxfoodpress.com
❤️🍔 Get Ready to Party Vancouver – Bless Your Heart Burgers is Coming Next Week!! 🍔❤️
Saturday, December 17th starting at 12 PM we’ll be kicking off the opening of our Vancouver location by giving away free burgers!. Following the Burger Bonanza on the 17th our Hours will be:. Sunday 12/18 – Open 12 PM to 8 PM. Monday 12/19 – Closed. Tuesday...
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Best Chinese Food
Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
Comments / 0