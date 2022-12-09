ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OR

Peacock Lane Returns Thursday

Peacock Lane in Portland will have its lights on daily from December 15, 2022, until December 31, 2022, from 6 PM to 11 PM each night. Returning this year are two additional elements - the Hot Cocoa Booth and Pedestrian-only nights!. The Hot Cocoa Booth provides, free of charge, hot...
PORTLAND, OR
State Forest Trust Land Counties Report for Fiscal Year 2022, Dec. 13

ODF report – Tillamook State Forest: $30.5 million to Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties along with local service providers. At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, while Washington County and local districts received $13.3 million. Additionally, a portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District generated $2.2 million for the county. In addition to county governments, some revenue flows to local service providers such as schools, rural fire districts, recreation and transportation districts, and other public agencies Oregonians use and value. Clatsop State Forest: $19.1 million in revenue to Clatsop County and local service providers. The Clatsop State Forest consists of about 147,000 acres in Clatsop County, with small portions in Tillamook and Columbia counties. In addition to Clatsop County, other local service providers receiving revenue include the Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District, Port of Astoria and numerous other providers of fire protection, public transit and other services residents of Clatsop County use and value. Santiam State Forest: $6.7 million to Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties. The Santiam State Forest is approximately 47,000 acres spread across portions of the three counties. Linn County received about $3.2 million in fiscal year 2022, Marion County received $3.1 million, and Clackamas County received about $277,000. West Oregon state forests: $2 million in revenue to Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Scattered tracts of state forestland in these three counties combine for about 29,979 acres of Board of Forestry lands, which by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits. Statewide, counties and local governments received revenues of $61.8 million in fiscal year 2022, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.6 million trees, hosting more than 26,000 campers at ODF campgrounds, and maintaining hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Counties and local service providers receive approximately 64 percent of net revenues from timber harvests on state forests. The remaining revenues finance most aspects of state forest management, including ODF’s recreational offerings, environmental enhancement projects, replanting after timber harvest, and forest road maintenance. The state’s share of revenue was approximately $35.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The agency also receives a portion of all-terrain vehicle operating permit fees.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Old Town neighbors not satisfied with city's plans to muffle pickleball noise

The association wants the city to hire an engineering firm specializing in pickleball sound mitigation. Old Town residents who have lobbied the city of Lake Oswego to close the pickleball courts at George Rogers Park and move pickleball to another location in town raised concerns about the local government's plan to examine a dome and other sound mitigation measures at the park.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes

TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
TUALATIN, OR
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.

Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages. Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems. In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have...
CORVALLIS, OR
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
Portland’s Best Chinese Food

Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
PORTLAND, OR

