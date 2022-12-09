Read full article on original website
Workshop on Mental Health & Seasonal Depression, Dec. 13
NBPL release – On Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library will be partnering with Waterfall Community Health Center to offer the workshop Winter Blues. This educational workshop will be led by Kayln Clinkenbeard who is a certified community health worker at Waterfall and is trained as an OPAL coach for Coos County. Kayln will be discussing OPAL: Options for People to Address Loneliness and teaching techniques for identifying and responding to the signs of seasonal depression. Because of the nature of the Winter Blues program, the NBPL will also be offering time after the program for individuals to talk privately to Kayln and set up an appointment or ask brief questions. Please join us for this event because seasonal depression is serious and should not be ignored. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.
Coos County Historical Announces Museum Waterfront Improvements, Dec. 13
The Coos County Historical Society is excited to announce the completion of Phase II of its waterfront property improvements. In July 2022, Executive Director, Marcia Hart announced the approval of its Coos Bay Urban Renewal Grant request for Phase II of the multi-phased project, to improve the Museum’s exterior space. The Museum’s grant request included costs for the construction of the boardwalk, which extends the concrete walkway from Coos Bay Village to the southern edge of the property; an ADA compliant slope near the front and back edges of the Museum, and an ADA ramp with stairs to connect to the Coos Bay Village walkway/Pier area to the north. Legendary Enterprises completed the work and the walkway is now open to the public to enjoy. In the fall of 2021, the Coos History Museum received a grant from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation for Phase I improvements to include a new reader board monument sign at the entrance along Front and Greenwood Streets, landscape design work for improvements around the Alonzo Tucker Memorial and recycle areas to include new seating areas, restriping the parking lot and painting the Museum. The monument sign is currently under construction through local sign company, Art Signs and is scheduled to be installed later this month. Work will continue on landscaping and seating areas once additional funding is secured. Currently on hold, Phase III-Improvements to the south Plaza area will include areas for an outdoor classroom/exhibit area, outdoor extension from the Sprague Gallery space, storage and an entertainment area. The Museum is looking for donors, sponsors and grants to help build a fund for Phase III improvements. For more information on how to support the Museum’s plans and operations please contact Marcia Hart at director@cooshistory.org. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Prep Sports, Dec. 13
Marshfield will host Siuslaw in a non-league prep basketball doubleheader at the Pirate Palace, Coos Bay, Tuesday. The MHS girls JV will play the Siuslaw varsity at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity game. North Bend’s basketball teams will travel to Brookings-Harbor Tuesday. Bulldog girls first at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity.
Coos Bay, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Coos Bay. The Creswell High School basketball team will have a game with Marshfield High School on December 13, 2022, 17:45:00. The Siuslaw High School basketball team will have a game with Marshfield High School on December 13, 2022, 19:15:00.
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
Coos Co. Airport District Commission, Dec. 12
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
Over 100 pieces of stolen mail recovered from Curry County arrest
HARBOR, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff's Office says a woman has been arrested after stealing mail from residents of Harbor. According to officials, Tasheena Michelle Cole, 31, was opening mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. Police responded to the theft reports and located a vehicle matching the description given...
COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR NATIONAL GUARD DAY
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens of the county to observe National Guard Day on Tuesday. A County release said it will be the Guard’s 386th birthday. Commissioner Chris Boice said the National Guard is the oldest military organization in America,...
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
Missing Coos Bay Woman Found, Dec. 8
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE THEFT
Roseburg police charged a woman with two counts of second-degree theft on Monday. An RPD report said just before 8:00 p.m. multiple employees at Big Lots on Northeast Stephens Street said they witnessed the 27-year old push a large cart full of merchandise which she did not pay for, out of the store. The suspect allegedly loaded the stolen items into her vehicle, then headed southbound on Northeast Stephens Street, stopping at Rite Aid.
