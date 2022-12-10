ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, NY

Police Asking For Help Identifying Holbrook Hit-Run Driver That Killed Local Man

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago

Police on Long Island are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash last month.

The crash took place in Holbrook around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue, said the Suffolk County Crime Stopper and Suffolk County Police.

Alan Lepre, age 59, of Holbrook, was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway, police said.

Lepre was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle, which detectives have determined is a 2016 or newer white Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. The vehicle likely sustained damage to the right front quarter panel.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com .

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

