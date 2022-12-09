I didn’t take the Browns’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals particularly well yesterday. No, indeed, I took it pretty badly. First, let’s set expectations appropriately. Alone among the members of the OBR team, I identify first and foremost as a fan. I am not particularly learned about any one facet of the game and don’t claim to be. I started this website as a fan and because I was a fan. While the years of studying the team, riding the ups and downs, working with and sometimes being frustrated with the organization and suffering in various ways due to the team’s failures have given me some emotional distance from wide-eyed emotional fanhood, I still deeply want this team to win for the fans who follow it and the city which adores it.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO