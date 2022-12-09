Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows off pregame routine with fellow Bengals WAG
Olivia Holzmacher is back in action on Bengals game day. The longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow showed off her pregame routine Sunday in a new Instagram video that featured pal Morgan Wilson, the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. In the black-and-white clip, which was posted on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, the duo can be seen bundled up in their winter gear as they smile for the camera. Previous 1 of 2 Next This past week has been a big one for Burrow, who not only defeated the Chiefs last Sunday in a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game, but he celebrated his 26th birthday on...
Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game
At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether. Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens,...
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Look: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Fit Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Browns
Cincinnati is hoping to win its' fifth-straight game
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Can The Cleveland Browns Trade Denzel Ward?
When Denzel Ward was extended by the Cleveland Browns' front office with a deal worth $20.1m a year they likely expected to see him continue as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for years to come. Instead, we have seen poor play at best in 2022. This has led to several people asking me; "Can they trade Ward this offseason and how does that work with the salary cap?" Let's have a look. It is important to remember Ward hasn't even started on the 'new years' in his deal yet, 2022 is just his 5th-year option.
NFL Analysis Network
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Sporting News
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/12: Questions, More Questions, and Inappropriate Outbursts
I didn’t take the Browns’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals particularly well yesterday. No, indeed, I took it pretty badly. First, let’s set expectations appropriately. Alone among the members of the OBR team, I identify first and foremost as a fan. I am not particularly learned about any one facet of the game and don’t claim to be. I started this website as a fan and because I was a fan. While the years of studying the team, riding the ups and downs, working with and sometimes being frustrated with the organization and suffering in various ways due to the team’s failures have given me some emotional distance from wide-eyed emotional fanhood, I still deeply want this team to win for the fans who follow it and the city which adores it.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup
Tom Brady echoed his former coach's famous phrase when mentioning the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent in Week 15. But unlike anything Bill Belichick would do, Brady gave his opponent some bulletin board material. Fresh off of a 35-7 blowout loss in San Francisco, Brady and his teammates will host the defending...
CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for their College Football Playoff appearance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl later this month, it looks like the team will be doing it without one of their defensive backs as Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn appears to be transferring. After two years with the Buckeyes, Read more... The post CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Player Reportedly Played Through Broken Wrist Injury
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson presumably finished today's game in serious discomfort. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist during this afternoon's 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns and is "expected to miss a few weeks." Somehow, Rapoport tweeted, Hendrickson played through...
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired
The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
Two Bengals Starters Injured Early in Battle of Ohio Matchup With Browns
It's unclear if either player will return
2023 NFL Mock Draft: McShay’s Latest Has QB at No. 1
ESPN’s draft analyst has four quarterbacks going in the top 12 picks next spring.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
AFC Playoff Picture: Where Chiefs stand after Week 14
The good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they didn’t drop any lower in the AFC this past weekend, and they eliminated the Denver Broncos from playoff contention. The bad news for K.C. is that the Buffalo Bills won, keeping the Chiefs away from the No. 1 seed.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0