POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO