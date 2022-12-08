Read full article on original website
If You See a Purple Fence Post in Missouri or Illinois, Leave Now
I've seen a few fence posts that had a rather peculiar color on the top and never knew what it meant until now. The color in question is purple and if you see it on a the top of a fence post in Missouri or Illinois, you need to turn around immediately and leave. It's a law.
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Unlikely Suspect Pulls Fire Alarm in Iowa Daycare – Meet Birdie
When you think of someone pulling a fire alarm it's usually a prank or someone accidentally pulled it. So when the fire alarm went off at a doggy daycare in Iowa there was an unlikely suspect that was caught paw-handed. Meet Birdie. Birdie is a Golden Retriever who loves to...
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
Move Over Elf on the Shelf – Meet Kentucky’s Cow on a Plow
Be warned, I plan to milk this for all it's worth. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to make sure that you are paying attention to their social media this season. They have even caught Santa's eye with their version of Elf on the Shelf. I'm not sure if this puts them on the nice or naughty list. Is there a funny list?
Tennessee Bear Caught Red-Handed Opening Up Car Door to Get a Snack [WATCH]
Is it just me or do bears seem to be getting a lot smarter than we thought they were? Maybe they always were this smart. The only difference is that we are getting so much closer to their natural habitat as we build resorts, cabins, and homes in the woods and mountains, we are seeing just how intelligent and cunning bears really are.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Warm Your Vehicle Up In Kentucky?
Let's be honest, we've all done it. It's freezing cold outside and nobody wants to sit in a cold car. You grab your keys, start your car, let it warm up, and back inside you go. IT'S ILLEGAL!. DID YOUR PARENTS DO IT TOO?. Everyone wants to have a warm...
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
Quad-State Tornado One-Year Anniversary: How Are KY Towns that Were Impacted Rebuilding?
The weather has always been somewhat of an obsession of mine. Growing up in the era of movies such as Twister, The Day After Tomorrow, and Night of The Twisters. I can remember renting VHS copies from Blockbuster or if you lived in Utica, Kentucky like myself during the 1990s and early 2000s, one of the local gas stations.
Kentucky Student’s Hilarious Impressions of Southern Women Will Make Your Whole Week
Davis McIntire has a knack for impersonating people, especially southern women. Two years ago he did his first TikTok and now he's gone viral and it's absolutely HILARIOUS!. We first discovered Davis last year when he went viral on TikTok. Everyone was sharing his hilarious videos and we had to know more about his journey. We actually interview him on our morning show here at WBKR and he even brought a few of his famed southern belle characters with him.
Kentucky Woman Shares What She Really Wants for Christmas From Her Adult Kids
Parenting is hard. Kids don't come with a manual. You do the best you can to try and make them good humans. But, every child is different and unique. Each offers a new set of challenges and wonders to your life. But, the hardest part of parenting wasn't when they...
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
What Amazing Kentucky Wildlife Can You View in the Winter?
The more we have moved beyond our municipal boundaries into the suburbs over the last several decades, the more we've been able to see the kinds of creatures we once couldn't on such a regular basis. When I was a kid in the 1970s, the "wildlife" in my neighborhood was...
Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023
If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
Drone Footage Captures Western Kentucky Tornado Recovery One Year Later
One year ago, rural communities across Western Kentucky were devastated. Owensboro storm chaser Christopher Conley is sharing drone footage showing how much has been accomplished and the damage that remains. Here's a bird's eye view of what's been rebuilt and the progress that's been accomplished. #neverforget. One year after a...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Christmas Lights Touring Night Returns: Your Soundtrack for Christmas Light Viewing in Western Kentucky
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And, if you've driven through any local neighborhood in the last couple of weeks, you can tell that it's nearly Christmas time in the city! All kinds of folks have decorated their homes for Christmas inside and out. When I was a kid, we loved climbing into the car, turning on some Christmas music and driving around town looking at all the Christmas lights. A lot of families still continue this tradition- through local neighborhoods and drive-thru events like Christmas at Panther Creek Park, Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights and the Santa Claus Land of Lights.
What’s Most Popular Christmas Movie in Illinois? Not Home Alone
A list recently released announced the most popular Christmas movies for each state, and I was extremely surprised at Illoins' favorite holiday movie. Now, I will say that out of 50 states 40 of them chose this movie as their state's favorite Christmas movie. Wishlisted posted the result which said National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is the most popular movie in Illinois. It takes place in Chicago, it's a classic, and you can't go wrong with watching this movie any time of the year to get a good laugh.
