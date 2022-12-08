ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
Move Over Elf on the Shelf – Meet Kentucky’s Cow on a Plow

Be warned, I plan to milk this for all it's worth. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to make sure that you are paying attention to their social media this season. They have even caught Santa's eye with their version of Elf on the Shelf. I'm not sure if this puts them on the nice or naughty list. Is there a funny list?
KENTUCKY STATE
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?

No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky Student’s Hilarious Impressions of Southern Women Will Make Your Whole Week

Davis McIntire has a knack for impersonating people, especially southern women. Two years ago he did his first TikTok and now he's gone viral and it's absolutely HILARIOUS!. We first discovered Davis last year when he went viral on TikTok. Everyone was sharing his hilarious videos and we had to know more about his journey. We actually interview him on our morning show here at WBKR and he even brought a few of his famed southern belle characters with him.
KENTUCKY STATE
Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023

If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
MISSOURI STATE
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Christmas Lights Touring Night Returns: Your Soundtrack for Christmas Light Viewing in Western Kentucky

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And, if you've driven through any local neighborhood in the last couple of weeks, you can tell that it's nearly Christmas time in the city! All kinds of folks have decorated their homes for Christmas inside and out. When I was a kid, we loved climbing into the car, turning on some Christmas music and driving around town looking at all the Christmas lights. A lot of families still continue this tradition- through local neighborhoods and drive-thru events like Christmas at Panther Creek Park, Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights and the Santa Claus Land of Lights.
KENTUCKY STATE
What’s Most Popular Christmas Movie in Illinois? Not Home Alone

A list recently released announced the most popular Christmas movies for each state, and I was extremely surprised at Illoins' favorite holiday movie. Now, I will say that out of 50 states 40 of them chose this movie as their state's favorite Christmas movie. Wishlisted posted the result which said National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is the most popular movie in Illinois. It takes place in Chicago, it's a classic, and you can't go wrong with watching this movie any time of the year to get a good laugh.
ILLINOIS STATE
