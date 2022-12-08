Read full article on original website
Related
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Dec. 6, Perry Thompson, 64, New Harbor, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Route 32, Bristol. Dec. 11,...
lcnme.com
Pop-up Caroling at Sheepscot General Store
The Whitefield Library will sponsor an evening of caroling at Sheepscot General Store at 98 Town House Road in Whitefield. This is a chance for the family to join in the Christmas spirit, sing some carols around the outdoor firepit, drink some hot cocoa, and visit with friends. Don’t forget warm hats and mittens.
lcnme.com
Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling
Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta River Grill hosts Pemaquid Art Gallery Artists for Holiday Show
Give the gift of art this holiday season. Sixteen of Pemaquid Art Gallery’s talented artists share their varied styles, mediums, and views of the beauty in Maine landscape and wildlife at the Damariscotta River Grill. This comprehensive show opens Wednesday, Dec. 14 and will be on exhibit through March.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 5-11: Dec. 10, Allison Mank, Nobleboro, operating after suspension, Route 1. Dec. 5: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Elm Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, and is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street.
lcnme.com
Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Fire Building
On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program all about fire building and campfire safety at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta. Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief overview of three main types of fires and what they...
lcnme.com
No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire
Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
lcnme.com
Oak Hill raids Wolverine den
Oak Hill raided the Wolverine den for an 88-23 in their Mt.Valley Conference season opener at Wiscasset on Dec 10. Wiscasset was led by Dylan Akers with 10. The Raiders were led by Eli Desmond 18, Maverick Swan 16, and Cooper Scott 14.
lcnme.com
Michael N. Westcott
Michael N. Westcott, devoted husband and father and retired lawyer and judge, died due to metastatic melanoma at the age of 82 on Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Damariscotta. Michael sought justice for others until his dying day, passionately proposing from his sick bed that he write a letter to the editor regarding the “criminal” undercompensation of the Certified Nursing Assistant who attended to him daily. Throughout his life, he made significant contributions to the legal and judicial system, served on numerous committees and boards, and generally strived to make the world a better place.
lcnme.com
Medomak Boys Drop Opener
Oceanside defeated Medomak Valley 64-59 in their KVAC home opener on Dec. 10. The Mariners were led by Carter Galley 18, Cohen Galley 17 and Alex Collins 12. Medomak was led by Gabe Lash 20 (4-3’s), Blake Morrison 13 (3’3’s), and Finn Parmley 11.
lcnme.com
Boothbay Boys Open with a Win
Boothbay Region boys opened their Mt.Valley Conference season with a 63-49 win on the road at Madison on Dec. 10. The Seahawks were led in scoring by Griffin Kristen with 21 points, Connor Wenners 11, and Kayden Ames 10. Madison was led by C. Franzose with 16.
Comments / 0