Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capecoddaily.com
Thursday fire in Marstons Mills that killed two pets was caused by faulty power strip
MARSTONS MILLS – A Thursday evening fire that claimed two pets’ lives was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip, said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used […] The post Thursday fire in Marstons Mills that killed two pets was caused by faulty power strip appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
Two pets die in house fire sparked by overloaded power strip in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS, Mass. — Two pets, a dog and a bird, were killed in a house fire on Sunday night that was sparked by an overloaded power strip, fire officials said Monday. Firefighters responded to the area of Cotuit Road at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the single-family home. Residents were able to escape the fire safely.
Wareham Woman Looks to Complete Estate Sale & Host “Free Day” on 12/14
A Wareham woman is cleaning house and is ready to give away the rest of her belongings for free to anyone who needs it. “Free Day” in Wareham will help Paula Gianlorenzo clear out her late brother’s home and allow her family to have some closure on his sudden passing.
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.
nbcboston.com
NH Hiker Who Died After Falling Off Mountain While Taking Photos Identified
A man who was hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Saturday when he fell off the summit and died has been identified, authorities said Monday. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the deceased hiker was Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph. He and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and are frequent hikers, they said. The couple was well prepared for the trail and weather conditions, equipped with essential equipment like traction devices on their boots due to the frozen and icy trail.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 4-10
A house in Falmouth that sold for $6.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $844,992. The average price per square foot was $567.
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome
A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others
Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
capecod.com
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown’s Short-Term Rental Fee Begins in New Year
PROVINCETOWN – A new fee on some short-term rental units in Provincetown will go into effect on New Year’s Day. Starting January 1, an additional 3% fee will be applied on occupancies of units that are one of multiple units in the town with the same operator. That operator must not be living at the […] The post Provincetown’s Short-Term Rental Fee Begins in New Year appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million
SANDWICH – The historic Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich has sold for $6.6 million to a New England based hotel management company. According to documents filed with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, Jamsan Hotel Management recently bought the property. The inn’s website states the location has been...
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTO: EMTs evaluate assault suspect…
“Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi [HN PHOTO NOTES] A disturbance reportedly involving a knife brought a number of first responders to the driveway of a Hyannis residence early Monday morning. A male was taken into custody soon after Barnstable police officers arrived on scene. The sheriff’s crime scene investigation unit also responded to assist with photos. Additional details surrounding the incident were unavailable at the time of this report. The suspect in the HN Photo was checked out by EMTs but declined further treatment for a bump on his head. He was also reportedly extremely intoxicated and was taken into protective custody in addition to being charged criminally. [DEVELOPING] Police and firefighters across the Cape need to be constantly on their toes, as violent calls happen suddenly and at all hours of the day. Thanks to the swift response of Hyannis patrol officers, this particular violent call ended without serious injuries. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by The Kinks… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTO: EMTs evaluate assault suspect… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine
CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 am, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Rd (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Rt. 166 […] The post Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine appeared first on CapeCod.com.
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
theweektoday.com
Organ player blows Rochester Historical Society away
“I hope there are some Charlie Brown fans out there,” said organ player Bruce Gardzina before playing “Christmas Time is Here” on the rare vocalion reed organ. Gardzina played classic Christmas tunes for the public to enjoy at the Rochester Historical Society Museum on Sunday, Dec. 11.
capecod.com
“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.”
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
Comments / 0