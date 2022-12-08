Read full article on original website
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Michael N. Westcott
Michael N. Westcott, devoted husband and father and retired lawyer and judge, died due to metastatic melanoma at the age of 82 on Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Damariscotta. Michael sought justice for others until his dying day, passionately proposing from his sick bed that he write a letter to the editor regarding the “criminal” undercompensation of the Certified Nursing Assistant who attended to him daily. Throughout his life, he made significant contributions to the legal and judicial system, served on numerous committees and boards, and generally strived to make the world a better place.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Fire Building
On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program all about fire building and campfire safety at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta. Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief overview of three main types of fires and what they...
A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure
FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 5-11: Dec. 10, Allison Mank, Nobleboro, operating after suspension, Route 1. Dec. 5: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Elm Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, and is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire
Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
Damariscotta River Grill hosts Pemaquid Art Gallery Artists for Holiday Show
Give the gift of art this holiday season. Sixteen of Pemaquid Art Gallery’s talented artists share their varied styles, mediums, and views of the beauty in Maine landscape and wildlife at the Damariscotta River Grill. This comprehensive show opens Wednesday, Dec. 14 and will be on exhibit through March.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Dec. 6, Perry Thompson, 64, New Harbor, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Route 32, Bristol. Dec. 11,...
College student from Aquinnah killed in crash
Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah was one of four students at Maine Maritime Academy killed in an early morning crash Saturday in Castine, Maine — the coastal town where the college is located. According to a press release issued by Maine State Police, the crash occurred at 2:07 am...
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
Woman dead after crash in Turner
TURNER, Maine — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Turner Sunday morning. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Turner Fire Department were called just before 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Pop-up Caroling at Sheepscot General Store
The Whitefield Library will sponsor an evening of caroling at Sheepscot General Store at 98 Town House Road in Whitefield. This is a chance for the family to join in the Christmas spirit, sing some carols around the outdoor firepit, drink some hot cocoa, and visit with friends. Don’t forget warm hats and mittens.
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
