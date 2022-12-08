ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, ME

lcnme.com

Michael N. Westcott

Michael N. Westcott, devoted husband and father and retired lawyer and judge, died due to metastatic melanoma at the age of 82 on Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Damariscotta. Michael sought justice for others until his dying day, passionately proposing from his sick bed that he write a letter to the editor regarding the “criminal” undercompensation of the Certified Nursing Assistant who attended to him daily. Throughout his life, he made significant contributions to the legal and judicial system, served on numerous committees and boards, and generally strived to make the world a better place.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Fire Building

On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program all about fire building and campfire safety at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta. Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief overview of three main types of fires and what they...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
foxbangor.com

A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure

FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
FREEDOM, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 5-11: Dec. 10, Allison Mank, Nobleboro, operating after suspension, Route 1. Dec. 5: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Elm Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, and is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire

Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Dec. 6, Perry Thompson, 64, New Harbor, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Route 32, Bristol. Dec. 11,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Martha's Vineyard Times

College student from Aquinnah killed in crash

Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah was one of four students at Maine Maritime Academy killed in an early morning crash Saturday in Castine, Maine — the coastal town where the college is located. According to a press release issued by Maine State Police, the crash occurred at 2:07 am...
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman dead after crash in Turner

TURNER, Maine — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Turner Sunday morning. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Turner Fire Department were called just before 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
TURNER, ME
lcnme.com

Pop-up Caroling at Sheepscot General Store

The Whitefield Library will sponsor an evening of caroling at Sheepscot General Store at 98 Town House Road in Whitefield. This is a chance for the family to join in the Christmas spirit, sing some carols around the outdoor firepit, drink some hot cocoa, and visit with friends. Don’t forget warm hats and mittens.
WHITEFIELD, ME
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE

