Read full article on original website
Related
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team’s starter due to performance-based
Bleacher Report
Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal
One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?
There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings
Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.
Bleacher Report
Illinois DC Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football HC After Jeff Brohm Exit
Purdue named Ryan Walters as its next football head coach on Tuesday. The announcement fills the vacancy created when former head coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater Louisville. Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS after spending the past two years as the defensive coordinator at...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Best Free-Agent Pickups for the Playoffs
Week 15 marks the highly anticipated start of the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. Pat yourself on the back if you were one of the fortunate managers to make it into the field, but you still have plenty of work to do before you can take home a title.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Bleacher Report
MSU HC Mike Leach Dies at Age 61 Following Complications from a Heart Condition
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61. The school announced on Tuesday that Leach died due to complications from a heart condition. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
Class 4M state championship football preview: Columbus vs. Apopka
Columbus (13-1) vs. Apopka (11-3) When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Averages: Scoring 37.1 points per game, allowing 12.9 points per game. Statistical leaders: QB Alberto Mendoza (Jr., 186-256, 2,470 yards, 34 TDs), RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Sr., 1,050 yards, 10 TDs), WR Jose Leon (Jr., 38 catches, 569 yards, 11 TDs), LB Ja’Juan Bradsahw (Sr., 62 tackles, 3 TFL)
Bleacher Report
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal; Has 78 Career TDs
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The three-time defending Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award winner will be expected to catch the eye of prominent football programs looking to bolster the quarterback position. McCall, 21, earned his first Player...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Disappointments of the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season So Far
While men's college basketball teams like Connecticut, Maryland, Mississippi State and Purdue have gotten out to better starts than anyone expected, plenty of others have come nowhere close to living up to the preseason hype. A handful of preseason AP Top 25 teams always sink like a lead balloon. But...
Bleacher Report
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
Ken Niumatalolo Says He Was Fired as Navy HC Right After 2OT Loss to Army
Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo revealed athletic director Chet Gladchuk did not waste much time informing him he was fired following Saturday's 20-17 double-overtime loss to Army. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said when telling ESPN's Heather Dinich he was fired right after the...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys
Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals. "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them." Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who...
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill Says He Gave Chiefs Chance to Match Dolphins' Contract Offer Before Trade
Tyreek Hill has offered new insight into the discussions that led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Appearing on the Club Shay Shay YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 3:40 mark), Hill said he approached the Chiefs about what the Dolphins were offering him for a contract extension and they decided to trade him rather than try to match the proposal.
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Ends Retirement to Sign Bills Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to return to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo announced Tuesday that it has signed Beasley to its practice squad, a move NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was expected. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021 before going...
Bleacher Report
'Tough as Nails' Mike White Applauded for Playing Through Injuries in Loss to Bills
The New York Jets couldn't pull off a second upset against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mike White still impressed with his toughness. White tallied 268 passing yards in a 20-12 loss, failing in his final drive attempt that could have tied the game. The 27-year-old was also forced to leave multiple times because of injury after taking hard hits, but he somehow kept coming back into the game.
Comments / 0