Colorado State

Bleacher Report

Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal

One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?

There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Bleacher Report

Illinois DC Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football HC After Jeff Brohm Exit

Purdue named Ryan Walters as its next football head coach on Tuesday. The announcement fills the vacancy created when former head coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater Louisville. Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS after spending the past two years as the defensive coordinator at...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?

The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

MSU HC Mike Leach Dies at Age 61 Following Complications from a Heart Condition

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61. The school announced on Tuesday that Leach died due to complications from a heart condition. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
STARKVILLE, MS
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Class 4M state championship football preview: Columbus vs. Apopka

Columbus (13-1) vs. Apopka (11-3) When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Averages: Scoring 37.1 points per game, allowing 12.9 points per game. Statistical leaders: QB Alberto Mendoza (Jr., 186-256, 2,470 yards, 34 TDs), RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Sr., 1,050 yards, 10 TDs), WR Jose Leon (Jr., 38 catches, 569 yards, 11 TDs), LB Ja’Juan Bradsahw (Sr., 62 tackles, 3 TFL)
APOPKA, FL
Bleacher Report

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal; Has 78 Career TDs

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The three-time defending Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award winner will be expected to catch the eye of prominent football programs looking to bolster the quarterback position. McCall, 21, earned his first Player...
CONWAY, SC
Bleacher Report

Ken Niumatalolo Says He Was Fired as Navy HC Right After 2OT Loss to Army

Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo revealed athletic director Chet Gladchuk did not waste much time informing him he was fired following Saturday's 20-17 double-overtime loss to Army. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said when telling ESPN's Heather Dinich he was fired right after the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6

Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Tyreek Hill Says He Gave Chiefs Chance to Match Dolphins' Contract Offer Before Trade

Tyreek Hill has offered new insight into the discussions that led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Appearing on the Club Shay Shay YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 3:40 mark), Hill said he approached the Chiefs about what the Dolphins were offering him for a contract extension and they decided to trade him rather than try to match the proposal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

'Tough as Nails' Mike White Applauded for Playing Through Injuries in Loss to Bills

The New York Jets couldn't pull off a second upset against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mike White still impressed with his toughness. White tallied 268 passing yards in a 20-12 loss, failing in his final drive attempt that could have tied the game. The 27-year-old was also forced to leave multiple times because of injury after taking hard hits, but he somehow kept coming back into the game.

