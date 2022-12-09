U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO