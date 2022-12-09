Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Good News Network
A Fruit So Sweet, Yet Grown Indoors: Will the Japanese Cultivar Become This Tesla of Strawberries?
A pair of talented agri-scientists have developed a strain of exquisitely-tasty, melt-in-your-mouth strawberries that are putting a foodie spotlight on the capabilities of vertical hydroponic farming. Hiroki Koga and Brendan Somerville are the masterminds behind the Oishii fruit company, whose flagship “Omakase” berries have become all the rage among foodies...
Pennsylvania Beyond Meat plant has mold, Listeria and unsanitary conditions: report
Images and documents revealed unsanitary conditions at Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania's factory, per reports - Listeria and mold among the harmful bacteria.
Popculture
Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.
Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market
Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday.The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of oranges to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, compared with agency estimates of 28 million in October that did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.The most recent numbers show a drop of 56% in Florida orange production compared with last season, agriculture officials said. The boxes generally weigh about 90...
Summer sweetness: oversupply of mangoes sees prices plummet across Australia
Overlapping harvest seasons have increased availability of the tropical fruit at markets, putting prices as low as $1.90 apiece
moneysavingmom.com
Del Monte Fruit Cups 12-Pack for just $5.19 shipped!
Here’s a great stock up deal on these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups!. Amazon has these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups (12 count) for just $5.19 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. These are great...
hereisoregon.com
Cheese sales at Oregon’s Rogue Creamery soar after White House state dinner
Rogue Creamery, the small, award-winning cheesemaker founded during the Depression in southern Oregon, was big news when its Rogue River Blue was served to French President Emmanuel Macron at a White House state dinner on Dec. 1. Major media, including the United Kingdom’s BBC and the Guardian newspaper, reporting on...
natureworldnews.com
Study Discovers Ideal Salinity to Raise Florida Pampano Fingerlings Under Farm Conditions
The popular Florida pompano fish has only been successfully raised and distributed commercially by less than 10 aquaculture facilities in the United States. A recent study has found the ideal salinity needed to raise fingerlings (young fish) from hatch through weaning in farm-like settings. Florida pompano fish raised in low-salinity...
BBC
BrewDog fruity beer ad banned over five-a-day claim
A BrewDog advert has been banned for suggesting its fruit-flavoured beers counted as "one of your five-a-day". The brewer said the email was "tongue-in-cheek" but the advertising watchdog said it risked misleading consumers. BrewDog's adverts often court controversy, but some campaigns have backfired. Last month it was heavily criticised for...
