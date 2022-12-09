Read full article on original website
McBride Sisters Collection 2019 Reserve Papatnuku Pinot Noir (Central Otago)
This is an attractive, modern Otago Pinot with class and drinkability. A perfume of cherry compote with an earth spiced underbelly leads to a silky, medium bodied palate. There's tart red-berry fruit, sappy tannins and a peppery, stalky spice to the finish. Christina Pickard. rating. 92. Price. $70,Buy Now. Designation.
Talisman 2017 Starscape Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Earthy wisps of clove accent a full-bodied core of cranberry in this weighty, textured wine. With a lift of acidity it finds a semblance of balance, finishing in anise. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. $60,Buy Now. Designation. Starscape. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.6%. Bottle Size. 750...
Lone Birch 2021 Pinot Gris (Yakima Valley)
A pronounced grassy note that may remind you of Sauvignon Blanc gives way to aromas of pear, lime, wet stones and a trace of spun sugar. Flavors such as pear, ginger and candied orange peel join forces with a creamy mouthfeel to create a most pleasurable drinking experience. There's a suggestion of residual sugar here, along with modest acidity. Great value here. Michael Alberty.
Emeritus 2019 Pinot Hill Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
From a cool, low-yielding site in the Sebastopol Hills, this wine shows the more savory aspects of the variety, a mix of dried herb, cardamom and anise. Tight-knit tannins give it structure and intensity, finding their way to a supple finish of wild strawberry and rhubarb. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
Patz & Hall 2019 Moses-Hall Vineyard Pinot Noir (Carneros)
Possessing the earthy funk of the appellation, this wine offers buzzy acidity that boosts the full-bodied core of rich red fruit, citrus and mushroom. It has broad-shouldered intensity and supple tannins accented in oak and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $80,Buy Now. Designation. Moses-Hall Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print...
studyfinds.org
Best Red Wine Under $20 For 2023: Top 5 Must-Try Bottles Most Recommended By Experts
For some, a nice glass of red wine at night is the ultimate equalizer between life’s demands and the need for downtime. To find a great bottle of red doesn’t mean you need to drop a fortune — in fact, many highly-rated wines are actually quite inexpensive. We did some digging for you and came away with a list of five of the best red wines under $20, according to experts.
Santa Alicia 2020 Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)
Green bell pepper and herbs show on the nose and palate of this every-day red. It exhibits hints of peppercorn over mild flavors of red plum framed by light tannins and moderate acidity. The finish is slightly warm. Jesica Vargas. rating. 87. Price. $11,Buy Now. Designation. Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print...
DK Wine Group 2019 Convene by Dan Kosta Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Rich fruit flavors and intricate spices blend beautifully in this ultrasmooth, full-bodied wine. White pepper, black cherries, sour cherries and a touch of wood smoke all add to its complexity. The wine offers mild tannins and a mouth-filling texture. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $62,Buy Now. Designation. Convene by Dan...
Three Sticks 2020 William James Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
A powerful core of fruit flavors drives this full-bodied wine while moderate tannins and good acidity give it a bracing texture and good balance. Delicious black cherries, red cherries, black tea and a touch of chewy stems add to the complexity and appeal. Best from 2025. Jim Gordon. rating. 95.
Kyle Burke 2021 Chardonnay (Sonoma Valley)
Wisps of jasmine and lemon blossoms in the aroma lead to engaging, ripe and round fruit flavors, ranging from crisp lemons to riper golden apples and subtle pastry shop spices. This medium-bodied wine is ultrasmooth and supple, carrying light butter and vanilla accents into a lingering finish. Jim Gordon. rating.
Giesen 2018 Clayvin Pinot Noir (Marlborough)
His vintage of Clayvin has a heady perfume you could fall into, with plush cherry and plum fruit, chalk dusty and savory spice. There's a lovely herbal, cocktail-bitters nuance and sweet mocha oak, too, but it's well placed. It's light-to medium bodied with a lift of acidity and tightly knit, savory, talc-like tannins that veer a tad astringent on the finish. Polished, yet still expressive of site, this could age until 2029 at least. Christina Pickard.
SeaGlass 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Subtle aromas of raspberry and strawberry are cut by loamy soil on the ripe nose of this bottling. Tart cranberry flavors are layered in woodspice on the palate. Matt Kettmann. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Copain Wines 2019 Cote Bannie Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Light and acid-driven, this wine is subtle in style, with layers of wet stone, lemon zest and forest. It shows varietal integrity and lasting notes of black tea and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Cote Bannie. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%
Marimar 2019 Doña Margarita Vineyard Método Antiguo Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Bold black cherry, rosemary, spearmint and forest-floor aromas lead to ripe yet nicely tangy flavors in this vivid, medium-bodied wine made by putting the whole grape clusters into the fermenters. Moderate tannins support the abundant flavors for a mouth-cleansing effect that will help the wine pair with robust meat and fowl dishes. Best from 2025–2032. Jim Gordon.
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A heady perfume of white grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon-lime lead on this attractive Sauvignon. The telltale varietal green herbaceous character is there, too. The palate is dry and balanced with limey, passionfruit freshness straight to the finish. A great example of why this wine style never goes out of fashion. Christina Pickard.
Three Sticks 2020 Alana Vineyard Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
Vivid toasty aromas, concentrated fruit flavors and a supersmooth texture make this richly contoured wine powerful and delicious. The mouth-filling oak spices, ripe pears and a creamy-lemony tension are remarkable. Best through 2030. Jim Gordon. rating. 95. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Alana Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Undurraga 2020 Founder's Collection Carménère (Colchagua Valley)
Aromas of herbs and light notes of nutmeg lead to a savory palate with slightly drying tannins. Bell pepper and black fruit join intense oak flavors backed by nice acidity that balances it all out. Notes of dried herbs extend the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation.
Loveblock 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A pretty bouquet of white peach, passionfruit and pineapple rind is backed by white floral notes and a grassy, fresh green-herbal undercurrent. The palate is clean and dry with prickly acidity and a slippery texture. A solid, food friendly example from two of New Zealand's iconic wine personalities. Christina Pickard.
Marimar 2021 Acero Don Miguel Vineyard Estate Grown & Bottled Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
Well balanced and vibrantly fruity, this medium-bodied, unoaked wine also shows subtle, spicy complexity. It brings lemon and buttermilk to the nose, and juicy, crisp Gravenstein apples and Bosc pears to the palate. With more sipping, a restrained toasty-nutty note emerges and adds to the finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 93.
Groth 2020 Hillview Estate Chardonnay (Napa Valley)
This white wine from an estate property is bright in lemon and tangerine, with a tasty accompianment of biscotti and anise. Well-integrated oak gives it structure and weight without being intrusive. A touch of pie dough and nutmeg coats the finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Hillview...
