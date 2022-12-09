Read full article on original website
Malacari family expanding business again
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Frank Malacari now has the perfect thing to pair with the line of wines started by his grandfather — homemade pasta dishes in a restaurant run by his family. "My family has been doing this for 50 years, and it's great to continue the...
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading hotel hosts Christmas party for kids
READING, Pa. - Christmas season in Reading is in full swing this weekend. Children from the city were invited to a Christmas party at the Comfort Inn on Stacy Drive. They were able to meet and take pictures with Santa as well as other characters, like the Grinch. There were...
Luzerne County meat market start holiday orders
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner and many people are getting a head start on picking up their groceries. It’s just about time to track down that Christmas ham. Despite rising prices, the owner of a local meat market is in the holiday spirit and says he’s absorbing […]
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, which was located at 675 Middletown Boulevard in Langhorne, permanently closed their doors in the last few days, with...
Tipsy Turtle in Swoyersville closing permanently
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 15 years, The Tipsy Turtle Pub on Owen Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month. According to owner of the Tipsy Turtle, they will be permanently closing the Owen Street location on December 30. They say the reason for closing is due to labor […]
WFMZ-TV Online
First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
Krampus makes an appearance at ‘Strange and Unusual’
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He knows if you’ve been bad or good, but this character sure is no Santa. Krampus visited “The Strange and Unusual” in Kingston on Sunday. Kids, and kids at heart, got their pictures taken with the horned creature at the business known for its oddities. Krampus is part of European […]
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission reviews warehouse proposals
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional final land development plan approval for a warehouse Tuesday afternoon at city hall. Allentown Flex Center, offered by developer JG Petrucci, is a 146,000-square-foot structure proposed for 1024 N. Bradford St. on a vacant former industrial lot. Previously, engineer Martin...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour in Ashland Pennsylvania
The Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour is open daily, from 9 am to 5 pm. You can visit this attraction with a family and children of all ages. The mine is located in the anthracite coal region of eastern Pennsylvania. You can see the remnants of the coal mining industry in the area, including newspaper articles and signs. You can also enjoy a day at the nearby park, which has two playgrounds for kids.
This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition
A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays. Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
NBC Philadelphia
‘Lucky' the Dog, Abandoned on Train Tracks, Enjoying Foster Life
He was found injured and abandoned on train tracks in Montgomery County last month, but now "Lucky" the dog is on the road to recovery and enjoying life with his foster family. Lucky was finally released from the hospital Monday, following spinal surgery for a broken back. The Philly Rescue...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Jim Thorpe considers "functional families" zoning ordinance
Officials in Jim Thorpe are considering revising the borough's zoning ordinance to restrict who can live together. The proposal calls for "functional families" to live together. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch finds more information about what the changes mean and why officials want to make them. He also talks with a member of the borough council opposed to the ordinance.
