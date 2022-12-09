ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newswatch 16

Malacari family expanding business again

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Frank Malacari now has the perfect thing to pair with the line of wines started by his grandfather — homemade pasta dishes in a restaurant run by his family. "My family has been doing this for 50 years, and it's great to continue the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property

The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading hotel hosts Christmas party for kids

READING, Pa. - Christmas season in Reading is in full swing this weekend. Children from the city were invited to a Christmas party at the Comfort Inn on Stacy Drive. They were able to meet and take pictures with Santa as well as other characters, like the Grinch. There were...
READING, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County meat market start holiday orders

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner and many people are getting a head start on picking up their groceries. It’s just about time to track down that Christmas ham. Despite rising prices, the owner of a local meat market is in the holiday spirit and says he’s absorbing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tipsy Turtle in Swoyersville closing permanently

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 15 years, The Tipsy Turtle Pub on Owen Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month. According to owner of the Tipsy Turtle, they will be permanently closing the Owen Street location on December 30. They say the reason for closing is due to labor […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Krampus makes an appearance at ‘Strange and Unusual’

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He knows if you’ve been bad or good, but this character sure is no Santa. Krampus visited “The Strange and Unusual” in Kingston on Sunday. Kids, and kids at heart, got their pictures taken with the horned creature at the business known for its oddities. Krampus is part of European […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission reviews warehouse proposals

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional final land development plan approval for a warehouse Tuesday afternoon at city hall. Allentown Flex Center, offered by developer JG Petrucci, is a 146,000-square-foot structure proposed for 1024 N. Bradford St. on a vacant former industrial lot. Previously, engineer Martin...
ALLENTOWN, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour in Ashland Pennsylvania

The Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour is open daily, from 9 am to 5 pm. You can visit this attraction with a family and children of all ages. The mine is located in the anthracite coal region of eastern Pennsylvania. You can see the remnants of the coal mining industry in the area, including newspaper articles and signs. You can also enjoy a day at the nearby park, which has two playgrounds for kids.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 6:00 - Jim Thorpe considers "functional families" zoning ordinance

Officials in Jim Thorpe are considering revising the borough's zoning ordinance to restrict who can live together. The proposal calls for "functional families" to live together. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch finds more information about what the changes mean and why officials want to make them. He also talks with a member of the borough council opposed to the ordinance.
JIM THORPE, PA

