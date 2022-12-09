The Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour is open daily, from 9 am to 5 pm. You can visit this attraction with a family and children of all ages. The mine is located in the anthracite coal region of eastern Pennsylvania. You can see the remnants of the coal mining industry in the area, including newspaper articles and signs. You can also enjoy a day at the nearby park, which has two playgrounds for kids.

