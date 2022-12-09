ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan hit back at criticism over sharing of personal clips in Netflix show

By Caroline Davies and Peter Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uO99J_0jd1OKuP00
Harry and Meghan in their Netflix documentary. Photograph: Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit back at attacks over their sharing of personal video clips and photographs in their Netflix documentary.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said the narrative that privacy was a key reason behind the couple stepping back from royal duties and quitting the UK was a false one.

“The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back,” the couple’s global press secretary said in a statement.

“This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence.

“In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.

“They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”

The couple have pursued privacy action against some media outlets.

Details of the brutal drama within the royal family surrounding the departure from the UK of the couple are expected to be aired in the Harry & Meghan documentary next week.

With Buckingham Palace largely spared during the first three episodes, the trailer for the final three episodes, out next Thursday, hints at an attack on the family – nicknamed The Firm by the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

In the one-minute clip, Meghan says on camera: “This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.”

Meanwhile, Harry states: “Everything that’s happened to us was always going to happen to us …” The trailer includes Meghan saying: “Suddenly, what clicked in my head was: it’s never going to stop.”

While Harry did accuse his family of unconscious racial bias, and failure to protect Meghan from racially charged reporting, the couple have so far focused on the early days of their relationship, and directed their ire at the media.

Chronologically, the next three episodes, which stream from next Thursday, are expected to cover their dramatic exit and its fallout, with Buckingham Palace braced for far more damaging revelations. “Next week will be poison,” one royal source told the Times.

The first episode was watched by 2.4m viewers on TV sets in the UK on Thursday. Much of the UK media’s coverage of the documentary has been highly critical, with some rightwing newspapers calling for the couple’s titles to be removed.

The Conservative MP Bob Seely plans to bring forward legislation to enable this . The Isle of Wight MP suggested he could bring forward a short private member’s bill in the new year that, if passed, would see MPs vote on a resolution that could give the privy council the power to downgrade the couple’s royal status.

But Downing Street said it did not back the move. Asked about parliamentary efforts to strip the pair of their titles, Rishi Sunak’s deputy spokesperson said: “I believe you are referring to a private member’s bill, which we do not support.” Anything relating to the Netflix series was “matters for the palace”, he added.

Related: The Guardian view on Harry and Meghan: the ring of truth | Editorial

BBC journalists are among those who have questioned some of the couple’s claims. Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal correspondent, described as “absurd” Meghan’s claim: “No matter what I did, they were still going to find a way to destroy me.”

Witchell told BBC One’s News at 10 on Thursday: “The first point, who is the ‘they’ she is referring to? I think it is the palace but most particularly the press.

“But the idea that anyone was out to destroy her, frankly, I think is absurd and simply does not stand up to proper and reasonable scrutiny.”

Of Meghan’s description of her engagement interview with the BBC presenter Mishal Husain as an “orchestrated reality show”, Husain said: “Recollections may vary.”

Comments / 100

Mom TORDOFF
4d ago

They have whinged daily since before megexit..there has been no silence only the endless drone of..poor rich me..sad rich me..insulted rich me..life's unfair to rich me... they see insults and slights in everything, everyone and anything they have contact with.

Reply(1)
71
TheOpinionated
4d ago

"No matter what I did, they will find a way to destroy me." WTF???? Who does Meghan think she is???? She's not in a direct line to the throne. She's inconsequential to the monarchy. In fact, them leaving was a good thing. Why would anyone want to "destroy" her - exactly what reason????

Reply(3)
51
Susan Fortwendel
3d ago

I haven't watched it, have no plans to watch it. If everyone else would quit watching, they would eventually go away, or at least become more entertaining.

Reply
19
Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America. Article continues below advertisement. "Surprise, surprise, how...
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Guardian

The Guardian

532K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy