Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
Tennessee Bear Caught Red-Handed Opening Up Car Door to Get a Snack [WATCH]
Is it just me or do bears seem to be getting a lot smarter than we thought they were? Maybe they always were this smart. The only difference is that we are getting so much closer to their natural habitat as we build resorts, cabins, and homes in the woods and mountains, we are seeing just how intelligent and cunning bears really are.
Grab those Leashes and Check Out These Pet Friendly Adventures in Indiana
Every dog parent knows that their four-legged companions can be the masters of a good ol' fashioned guilt trip. You know the look...big brown eyes full of sadness and betrayal like lasers right to the heart. Then, there's that unprecedented excitement triggered by the sound of grabbing the car keys that erupts into bursts of pacing, bunny hops, and panting as if to say, "So, where we going?"
Unlikely Suspect Pulls Fire Alarm in Iowa Daycare – Meet Birdie
When you think of someone pulling a fire alarm it's usually a prank or someone accidentally pulled it. So when the fire alarm went off at a doggy daycare in Iowa there was an unlikely suspect that was caught paw-handed. Meet Birdie. Birdie is a Golden Retriever who loves to...
Kentucky Student’s Hilarious Impressions of Southern Women Will Make Your Whole Week
Davis McIntire has a knack for impersonating people, especially southern women. Two years ago he did his first TikTok and now he's gone viral and it's absolutely HILARIOUS!. We first discovered Davis last year when he went viral on TikTok. Everyone was sharing his hilarious videos and we had to know more about his journey. We actually interview him on our morning show here at WBKR and he even brought a few of his famed southern belle characters with him.
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
Amazing Christmas Displays in Illinois & Missouri You Have To See
Who's ready to stuff the family in the car and go riding around looking at Christmas Light displays?. It's one of my favorite things to do with my family every holiday season. Pack the kids in the car with our hot chocolate and snacks and drive around looking at all of the fun displays in the Quincy/Hannibal area. I hope the tradition continues when my girls have kids.
Quad-State Tornado One-Year Anniversary: How Are KY Towns that Were Impacted Rebuilding?
The weather has always been somewhat of an obsession of mine. Growing up in the era of movies such as Twister, The Day After Tomorrow, and Night of The Twisters. I can remember renting VHS copies from Blockbuster or if you lived in Utica, Kentucky like myself during the 1990s and early 2000s, one of the local gas stations.
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
Drone Footage Captures Western Kentucky Tornado Recovery One Year Later
One year ago, rural communities across Western Kentucky were devastated. Owensboro storm chaser Christopher Conley is sharing drone footage showing how much has been accomplished and the damage that remains. Here's a bird's eye view of what's been rebuilt and the progress that's been accomplished. #neverforget. One year after a...
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville
If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville. Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.
There is a movement to make Meals Free for Missouri Students
Would you support free meals for your students at school in Missouri? That is a question one Missouri lawmaker is asking you and fellow lawmakers to consider. How close is it to becoming a reality? Let's take a look at it... According to an article from stltoday.com, there is a...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
Move Over NYC Pizza Rat – Indiana Has a Toilet Rat and He Needs Our Help
The Two Types of People in this World: Pro-Rat & Non-Rat There are two types of people in the world - those that HATE rats and all small furry creatures of the sort and those that channel their inner Cinderella and make friends with the rodents. I'm the latter. Many...
Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023
If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
Christmas Lights Touring Night Returns: Your Soundtrack for Christmas Light Viewing in Western Kentucky
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And, if you've driven through any local neighborhood in the last couple of weeks, you can tell that it's nearly Christmas time in the city! All kinds of folks have decorated their homes for Christmas inside and out. When I was a kid, we loved climbing into the car, turning on some Christmas music and driving around town looking at all the Christmas lights. A lot of families still continue this tradition- through local neighborhoods and drive-thru events like Christmas at Panther Creek Park, Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights and the Santa Claus Land of Lights.
Fast Food Chain Launches New Indiana-Exclusive Menu Item
Popular fast food chain, Wendy's has begun serving up a new breakfast dish exclusive to its restaurant locations across Indiana. Hoosiers across Indiana can enjoy a delicious, hearty breakfast with the new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl exclusively at participating Wendy's locations across Indiana. Served with a delicious, fresh-cracked egg, sausage and gravy, homestyle potatoes, and of course, a golden, fluffy biscuit, the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl should be on every Hoosier's breakfast list.
What’s Most Popular Christmas Movie in Illinois? Not Home Alone
A list recently released announced the most popular Christmas movies for each state, and I was extremely surprised at Illoins' favorite holiday movie. Now, I will say that out of 50 states 40 of them chose this movie as their state's favorite Christmas movie. Wishlisted posted the result which said National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is the most popular movie in Illinois. It takes place in Chicago, it's a classic, and you can't go wrong with watching this movie any time of the year to get a good laugh.
