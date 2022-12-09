ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Lord of War: where to stream the Nicolas Cage crime drama

By Martin Shore
 4 days ago

Lord of War is a 2005 crime drama that examines the international arms trade. Written and directed by Andrew Niccol that follows the exploits of Yuri Orlov, a fictional international arms dealer played by Nicolas Cage ( The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ).

In the film, Orlov is inspired to enter the arms trade after witnessing a mob hit and determining that there's a fortune to be made as a globetrotting gun runner. As Yuri—and his brother and business partner, Vitaly ( Morbius ' Jared Leto)—become more prolific and develop their connections, the brothers draw the attention of Interpol, especially that of Interpol agent, Jack Valentine (Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone ).

The film has seen a resurgence in interest following Viktor Bout's return to Russia in a prisoner exchange conducted between the US and Russia which saw the release of jailed WNBA star, Brittney Griner. Bout was a "notorious arms dealer" (per BBC News ) who is reportedly one of the figures who inspired the film.

If you're looking to watch Lord of War, here's where you can find it right now.

How to watch Lord of War in the US

Currently, Lord of War is available to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service, HBO Max .

What To Watch thinks HBO Max is one of the best streaming services available right now as it's home to plenty of prestige TV shows like House of the Dragon , Westworld and Succession , among many others. Plus, it plays host to the Warner Bros. catalog of movies alongside plenty of other library titles, includng Lord of War.

If you're not already a member, HBO currently offers two HBO Max plans: an ad-supported plan costing $9.99 a month ($99.99 a year), and an ad-free option (that also comes with 4K resolution and the ability to download content to watch offline) which costs an additional $5 a month ($14.99) or $149.99 annually.

If you're thinking of signing up, we'd also strongly suggest checking out our streaming deals guide to see if you can save yourself some money before you sign up for a new streaming service.

How to watch Lord of War in the UK

Lord of War is currently available to stream on Netflix . The service likely needs no introduction as it's one of the biggest streaming services around, playing host as it does to countless movies and shows along with plenty of hugely popular Netflix series like Stranger Things, Wednesday , Bridgerton , The Crown , to name but a few.

If you're not already signed up, Netflix has a range of plans to suit most customers; now you can even get Netflix with ads . Prices start from $6.99/£4.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or $9.99/£6.99 a month for Netflix's basic package, with the Standard package coming in at $15.49/£10.99 and the Premium plan now costing $19.99/£15.99 a month.

