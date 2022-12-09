HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.

