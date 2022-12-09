Read full article on original website
The Daily Heller: The Best Little Design Bookstore in New York
There are only twelve shopping days left until Christmas, and what better gift than a design book? However, rather than offer my customary (admittedly self-serving) gift book list, this season I am suggesting a destination for your one-stop holiday design book shopping. New York’s Poster House has earned the newly coveted A-Number-1-museum-bookstore-on-the-East-Coast rating from The Daily Heller. In fact, this is arguably the only well-stocked design-centric bookstore in Manhattan (and maybe even Greater New York too).
13 famous logos that have hidden meanings
The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
petapixel.com
Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated
An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
Photos: Cris Urena's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some iconic photoshoots over the years. Prominent model Cris Urena has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in special fashion. Urena posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Urena is one of the most prominent...
Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets
Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
These Are the 10 Best Books of 2022, According to The New York Times
With thousands of books being released each year, it can be hard to figure out which new reads are worth your time. To help you out, The New York Times Book Review’s writers have announced their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list. Whatever your personal reading tastes are, there’s...
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit
If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Ashley Bickerton, Indefinable Artist Who Lampooned Consumerism with Passion, Dies at 63
Ashley Bickerton, an artist who became the toast of the New York art world in the 1980s, only to depart the scene in a surprise move during the ’90s, died on Wednesday at 63 in Bali, Indonesia. Last year, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which impacts the nervous system and can prove debilitating. A representative for Gagosian, the mega-gallery that began representing Bickerton earlier this year, confirmed his death. Gagosian is planning a show of his work for 2023. “Ashley had a rebellious and singular voice in the art world that continuously captured the ethos of...
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Spike Lee Brings ‘Malcolm X’ Back To Saudi Arabia; Talks Colin Kaepernick Doc, Cameroon Ancestry & Slams American Foundations Based On Slavery – Red Sea Festival
Spike Lee is at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in the port city of Jeddah this weekend to present a screening of his Oscar-nominated 1992 epic biopic Malcolm X and participate in an In-Conversation event. The whirlwind trip coincides with the 30th anniversary of the film, which was the first fiction feature to shoot in Mecca, using a Muslim crew to shoot a B-roll for scenes in which the human rights activist makes the Haj pilgrimage to the holy site. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage “It was imperative that we shoot, that we...
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari tells the history of the famed...
Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023
Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
A New Bar in London Is Set to Help You Live Out Your Gilded Age Dreams
It's even home to Liberace's legendary mirrored piano.
Learn All About the Secrets of the Mall in Our Book Club Meeting with Alexandra Lange
Have you ever wondered how malls got to be so ubiquitous? Are you intrigued by their widespread closure? Who still goes to malls, and what are their future?. Curbed architecture critic Alexandra Lange dived into all of this and more in last week’s PRINT Book Club, where she sat down with Debbie Millman and Steven Heller to discuss Meet Me by the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall. In this book, Lange unpacks the surprisingly long history of a modern institution and why it plays such a large role in how the average American city operates.
Hilma af Klint: A Biography by Julia Voss review – portrait of the painter as a mystic
The voices in her head told Hilma af Klint she would be a great artist. They weren’t wrong. Born in 1862, she was unusual from an early age. Growing up in austere Lutheran Sweden, Af Klint studied art at university: a rare feat for a woman. Even less common was her insistence on practising as a professional after graduation. In the face of a society – and an art world – riddled with extreme misogyny, a quiet, conventional career in portraiture seemed the best she could hope for. But then, as Julia Voss reveals in her new biography, Af Klint started to receive messages from another world – and her life in this one was irrevocably altered.
