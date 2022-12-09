ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a second person has died from injuries after a house fire over the weekend in Amarillo. On Saturday, Amarillo Fire Department were called to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people, two females and one...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Water main break at SW 7th and Harrison

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a water main break at SW 7th and Harrison Street. NewsChannel 10 has contacted City officials of when the main break will be repaired, but have not received a clear time frame when that will be. More information will be given once available.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense is ready for business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today at the Potter County Commissioners Court, a report was heard by the Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense. “Everyone deserves a good defense and there’s a lot of people that say ‘well, you shouldn’t be defending people that you know are guilty or things like that.’ We’re the sword and the shield for the defense in the Texas Panhandle,” says Vaavia Rudd, MAC Director.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly and Joanne Garcia Flores Named Amarillo Pioneers of the Year

This year, we asked our readers to name the person who has had the greatest impact on our city over the past year. From a pool of reader-submitted nominations, 21 finalists were selected to advance to the final vote. And from that group of businesspeople, politicians, activists, entertainers, journalists, judges, and athletes, you produced the closest vote in the history of the Pioneer of the Year Award. Due to such a close vote, we are recognizing the two candidates who you selected as the leading contenders for Pioneer of the Year for honors this year.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes location incentive agreement for Jax Transport, LLC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council unanimously passed a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting, expanding the business’s footprint in Amarillo. According to the transmittal memo which accompanied Tuesday’s city council agenda, the agreement provides Jax Transport, LLC with $3,000,000 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Amarillo police sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn. Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fire On North Fairfield Street

One person is dead following an early Saturday morning residential fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of North Fairfield after being called out to the blaze at 2:14 a.m. upon arriving they found heavy fire coming from the front of the single-family residence. The crews attacked...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

5 Arrested For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

An operation took place over the weekend that led to several arrests of child sex predators. The Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division led this operation with help from Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, WT Police Department, and the US Marshals Service. Suspects were arrested after arriving at an undisclosed...
AMARILLO, TX
