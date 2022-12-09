Read full article on original website
Phoenix
4d ago
I worked in a hospital then as a restaurant manager for many years. I am still a compulsive hand washer. They should have know better. Gross!
Mary Jenkins
3d ago
I've seen all kinds of "fine to do" ladies walk out of a public restroom after coming out of a stall and not stopping to wash their hands. Some folks are NASTY 🤢
Sonia Cofield
4d ago
nasty. we wonder why these viruses, colds, flus,etc move thru society the way they do. NASTY ADULTS. STAY AWAY.
