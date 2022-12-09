Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi called best player ever as pundits react to Argentine's masterclass
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi was dubbed the greatest player of all time as he led Argentina into the...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
BBC
Transfer news: Five United players set for new contracts
Manchester United will activate contract options for David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. (Manchester Evening News), external. AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Rafael Leao about a contract extension and are "calm" about whether the Portugal forward, 23, will sign a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal), external.
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'
The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
BBC
Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates
Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...
Comments / 0