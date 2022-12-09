Read full article on original website
Related
KXL
Death At Powell Butte Nature Park Now Investigated As Murder, Search For Suspect Underway
PORTLAND, Ore. – The death of a woman in Powell Butte Nature Park is now being investigated as a murder. And a cash reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of her alleged killer. Police say 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach was found dead Friday. It’s now believed...
Causes of death released for WashCo Jail inmates
The Oregon State Medical Examiner has released findings on three inmates who died in custody this year. The causes of death for three inmates who died this year at the Washington County Jail have been released. The jail in Hillsboro has seen an unprecedented number of inmate deaths this year — four in a four-month span. The first was 23-year-old Bryce Bybee, who was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. The Oregon State Police, reporting the findings of the State Medical Examiner's Office, said the manner of his death was "undetermined," though the report listed "complications of schizoaffective...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
3 dead, 1 injured in SE Portland murder-suicide, police say
Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
Victim ID’d as Albany police seek vehicle connected to deadly hit-run
A vehicle is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an Albany woman over the weekend, police say.
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
Oregon City police arrest four shoplifting suspects at Home Depot
During just one day, officers conduct operation to deter trend of 'brazen thefts'On Dec. 10, Oregon City police arrested four people in one day of an anti-shoplifting operation at Home Depot. "Officers were assisted by loss prevention employees and targeted thieves after seeing an uptick in brazen thefts this holiday shopping season," said OCPD Sgt. Joseph Pagano. "All of the probable cause arrests were referred to the Oregon City Municipal Court for prosecution." OCPD officers were assisted by officers with the Milwaukie Police Department. Pagano said that all stolen merchandise was able to be returned to the store....
kptv.com
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
WDIO-TV
Crash on highway in Polk County
There was a crash in Polk County last night December 10th at around 9:34 PM. All lanes were blocked in both directions. This happened on Highway US 8 EB/WB. The incident duration lasted for approximately two hours. According to Polk County Sheriff’s office, US HWY 8 is closed in both directions from HWY 46 North to 120th Street due to the crash.
Elderly Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Home: Police
A neighbor said the couple were close and "practically joined at the hip."
kptv.com
Salem 16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in grocery store parking lot
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old male is in custody for a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in early December, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were dispatched Dec. 6, at about 9:45 p.m. to the shooting at a Winco in the 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast.
KATU.com
'Suspicious circumstances' surround body found in Powell Butte Nature Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. Friday where they located the dead person. Police said that due to "suspicious circumstances" homicide detectives were called into the investigation. The cause...
oregontoday.net
State Forest Trust Land Counties Report for Fiscal Year 2022, Dec. 13
ODF report – Tillamook State Forest: $30.5 million to Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties along with local service providers. At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, while Washington County and local districts received $13.3 million. Additionally, a portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District generated $2.2 million for the county. In addition to county governments, some revenue flows to local service providers such as schools, rural fire districts, recreation and transportation districts, and other public agencies Oregonians use and value. Clatsop State Forest: $19.1 million in revenue to Clatsop County and local service providers. The Clatsop State Forest consists of about 147,000 acres in Clatsop County, with small portions in Tillamook and Columbia counties. In addition to Clatsop County, other local service providers receiving revenue include the Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District, Port of Astoria and numerous other providers of fire protection, public transit and other services residents of Clatsop County use and value. Santiam State Forest: $6.7 million to Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties. The Santiam State Forest is approximately 47,000 acres spread across portions of the three counties. Linn County received about $3.2 million in fiscal year 2022, Marion County received $3.1 million, and Clackamas County received about $277,000. West Oregon state forests: $2 million in revenue to Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Scattered tracts of state forestland in these three counties combine for about 29,979 acres of Board of Forestry lands, which by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits. Statewide, counties and local governments received revenues of $61.8 million in fiscal year 2022, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.6 million trees, hosting more than 26,000 campers at ODF campgrounds, and maintaining hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Counties and local service providers receive approximately 64 percent of net revenues from timber harvests on state forests. The remaining revenues finance most aspects of state forest management, including ODF’s recreational offerings, environmental enhancement projects, replanting after timber harvest, and forest road maintenance. The state’s share of revenue was approximately $35.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The agency also receives a portion of all-terrain vehicle operating permit fees.
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
Vancouver man with medical issues, 66, missing
A 66-year-old Vancouver resident with medical issues has not been seen in a while and is considered missing.
kykn.com
One Injured in Early Morning Shooting Incident – Update
The suspect identified in the December 1 shooting incident, Isaiah Randall Counts, was arrested late last night, December 8, in the city of Portland by detectives from the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit. The 35-year-old Counts was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on the following charges:. Attempted murder in...
Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
FOX 28 Spokane
Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, has been shot and wounded outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown. Police said the 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers went to Cleveland High School shortly after noon after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207% since 2019.
Comments / 4