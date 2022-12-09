LIVERMORE, CALIF. – HummingbirdEV released semi trucks to a company that sits at the agricultural epicenter of California. In November of this year, HummingbirdEV announced that they would be delivering all-electric big rigs equipped with a Transport Refrigeration Unit (eTRU) to Moonlight Companies. Moonlight Companies is tucked away in the small agricultural town of Reedley, Calif. and supplies various fruits to businesses around the globe.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO