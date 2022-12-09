Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
HummingbirdEV electrifies Central Valley with zero emission big rigs
LIVERMORE, CALIF. – HummingbirdEV released semi trucks to a company that sits at the agricultural epicenter of California. In November of this year, HummingbirdEV announced that they would be delivering all-electric big rigs equipped with a Transport Refrigeration Unit (eTRU) to Moonlight Companies. Moonlight Companies is tucked away in the small agricultural town of Reedley, Calif. and supplies various fruits to businesses around the globe.
Comments / 0