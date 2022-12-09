ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Grand jury returns not true bill in shooting death by PPB officer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Worth back in July. After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury returned a "not true bill," finding that Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer's deadly use of force on July 24, 2022 was justified.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City police arrest four shoplifting suspects at Home Depot

During just one day, officers conduct operation to deter trend of 'brazen thefts'On Dec. 10, Oregon City police arrested four people in one day of an anti-shoplifting operation at Home Depot. "Officers were assisted by loss prevention employees and targeted thieves after seeing an uptick in brazen thefts this holiday shopping season," said OCPD Sgt. Joseph Pagano. "All of the probable cause arrests were referred to the Oregon City Municipal Court for prosecution." OCPD officers were assisted by officers with the Milwaukie Police Department. Pagano said that all stolen merchandise was able to be returned to the store....
OREGON CITY, OR
The Times

Causes of death released for WashCo Jail inmates

The Oregon State Medical Examiner has released findings on three inmates who died in custody this year. The causes of death for three inmates who died this year at the Washington County Jail have been released. The jail in Hillsboro has seen an unprecedented number of inmate deaths this year — four in a four-month span. The first was 23-year-old Bryce Bybee, who was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. The Oregon State Police, reporting the findings of the State Medical Examiner's Office, said the manner of his death was "undetermined," though the report listed "complications of schizoaffective...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Awash in illegal cannabis, Oregon looks at toughening laws

In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational cannabis after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, has been shot and wounded outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown. Police said the 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers went to Cleveland High School shortly after noon after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207% since 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop

A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
VANCOUVER, WA

