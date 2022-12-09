ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13

On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
Saturation Patrols, Lane Co., Dec. 13

Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across Oregon are utilizing federally funded overtime to staff additional patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to be responsible and safe. Sergeant Tim Ware says, “Intentionally or not, impaired drivers kill innocent people every day. There is no excuse for driving impaired. Please don’t allow yourself or anyone you know to make such a terrible mistake.”
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities

An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
Driver dies after collision on Bullards Bridge, Oregon State Police says

BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
LCSO IMPAIRED DRIVING SATURATION PATROLS

Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9

Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road

Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen

Early morning hit-and-run leaves Albany pedestrian dead

A 30-year-old Albany woman is dead after a collision early Saturday morning, when, police officers believe, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and drove away. Someone called 911 at 4:22 a.m. on Dec. 10 to report a person lying in the roadway on Southeast Geary Street near Heritage Mall, according to an Albany Police Department news release.
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman

Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE

A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021. According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Coos Co. Airport District Commission, Dec. 12

This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
