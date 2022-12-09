On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO