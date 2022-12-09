Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
KVAL
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
oregontoday.net
Saturation Patrols, Lane Co., Dec. 13
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across Oregon are utilizing federally funded overtime to staff additional patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to be responsible and safe. Sergeant Tim Ware says, “Intentionally or not, impaired drivers kill innocent people every day. There is no excuse for driving impaired. Please don’t allow yourself or anyone you know to make such a terrible mistake.”
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
kezi.com
Driver dies after collision on Bullards Bridge, Oregon State Police says
BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
highway58herald.org
LCSO IMPAIRED DRIVING SATURATION PATROLS
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across...
Victim ID’d as Albany police seek vehicle connected to deadly hit-run
A vehicle is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an Albany woman over the weekend, police say.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
kezi.com
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg Road exit Saturday was the result of someone driving the wrong way, according to Eugene Police Department. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on December 10 and quickly affected traffic. According to...
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
Lebanon-Express
Early morning hit-and-run leaves Albany pedestrian dead
A 30-year-old Albany woman is dead after a collision early Saturday morning, when, police officers believe, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and drove away. Someone called 911 at 4:22 a.m. on Dec. 10 to report a person lying in the roadway on Southeast Geary Street near Heritage Mall, according to an Albany Police Department news release.
kpic
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
Albany woman, 30, killed by hit-run driver
An Albany woman was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene of the crash in the early hours of Saturday, Albany police said.
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021. According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Airport District Commission, Dec. 12
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
Comments / 1