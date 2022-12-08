All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW World Champion MJF put his AEW World Title as well as the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line against "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All Match, The House Of Black return to in-ring action against opponents that has yet to be named and current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in Match 4 of the Best Of 7 Series.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO