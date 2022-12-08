Read full article on original website
rajah.com
PWG Announces The Last Two Participants Of Their 2023 BOLA Tournament
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) announced that AEW Star Konosuke Takeshita is the sixteenth participant of their upcoming 2023 BOLA Event, while AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is the seventeenth and final participant of their upcoming 2023 BOLA Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For MJF vs. Ricky Starks At AEW Dynamite's Winter Is Coming Special
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Winter Is Coming Dynamite special tomorrow, December 14 from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas and it will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending his AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring against "Absolute" Ricky Starks. Betting odds...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's RAW topping the attendance list at 8,077 total tickets sold, WWE's Friday Night SmackDown selling 6,968 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,157 tickets. You...
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/10): Austin, Texas
All Elite Wrestling recently had a special episode of their Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas, saw Juice Robinson battle Hagane Shinno in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Detonation Night 2 Results (12/10): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently had the second day of their STRONG: Detonation Event, which emanated inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Jay White and El Phantasmo of Bullet Club and West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) battle Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels and David Finlay in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
Iconic Portland ice cream business threatens to move headquarters over city's rampant crime
Salt & Straw, a prominent Portland ice cream company, might move its headquarters from the city over crime issues that the company co-founder says threatens employee safety.
Here's What A $359K Home Looks Like In Texas & People Around The World Are Shocked
They say everything is bigger in Texas. However, this phrase doesn’t necessarily apply to the cost of living and house prices in the Lone Star State. A Texas realtor group TikTok account (@navarealtygroup) recently posted a video whichhas already gained more than 4.3 million views and thousands of comments from users making comparisons.
rajah.com
AEW Set For Sacramento Debut
All Elite Wrestling is heading west during the early portion of 2023. On March 8th, AEW will set up shop in Sacramento, where the promotion will tape an episode of Dynamite, along with a follow up edition of Rampage. The tapings will take place at the city's Golden 1 Center,...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Trent Seven's Status Following AEW Rampage Debut
Where can fans expect to see Trent Seven after his All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage this past Friday night?. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan spoke about this during the ROH Final Battle 2022 post-show media scrum. "He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last...
rajah.com
Various News: Full NXT Deadline Highlights, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Following Saturday evenings epic NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, WWE has added full show highlights to their official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, the New Day, and more:. A look back at the hard-hitting and high-flying moments from the historic NXT Deadline featuring...
rajah.com
AEW Announces One More Match For This Coming Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW World Champion MJF put his AEW World Title as well as the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line against "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All Match, The House Of Black return to in-ring action against opponents that has yet to be named and current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in Match 4 of the Best Of 7 Series.
rajah.com
WWE News: Superstars In Los Angeles, WWE Tryout At IMG Academy (Video)
-- WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes and The Miz recently traveled to Los Angeles, where they particpated in 2K activities. The Judgment Day's own Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest also tagged along, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, and Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
WWE News: Best Roman Reigns Moments Of 2022, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 highlights from the latest episode of Smackdown On FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Overnight, WWE posted a brand new edition of Top 10, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, as well as Smackdown Superstars Ricochet, Gunther, LA Knight, and more:. -- In...
rajah.com
NXT Deadline Dark Match Results (12/10):
Ahead of Saturday evenings epic Deadline Premium Live Event at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, multiple NXT Superstars competed in dark matches. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson of Chase U hit the ring, as well as Lash Legend, Javier Bernal, and more. Check out the results below, via PWInsider:
rajah.com
WWE News: Wendy Choo Shares Heartwarming Message, Retro WCW Clash (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE added the entire Starrcade '96 battle between WWE Hall Of Famer Jushin “Thunder” Liger and current Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio to the promotions list of YouTube content. Check out the footage below:. Two...
rajah.com
WWE Announces NXT New Year's Evil For January 10 On USA Network
NXT New Year's Evil 2023 is on the horizon. During the year-end NXT Deadline 2022 premium live event on Saturday night, WWE announced the details for NXT New Year's Evil 2023. Scheduled for January 10, 2023 and airing on the USA Network, NXT New Year's Evil will air on the USA Network as the third annual year-starting special.
rajah.com
Full Details On Relaunch Of ROH's Honor Club Service
Ring Of Honor has announced the return of their Honor Club service this weekend. Check out the complete announcement below. Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month,With New PPV and TV Content...
rajah.com
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/10): Wheeling, West Virginia
WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place inside the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The show saw The Bloodline (Sami Zayn and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) go up against Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Flip Gordon On A Potential Move To AEW, WWE or NJPW: "I Would Love To Go To All Three"
During his recent chat with Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone, 2018 ROH Sea Of Honor Tournament winner Flip Gordon discussed the possibility of signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, or WWE. Check out the highlights from the latest recording of the UnSKripted Podcast. On his interest in signing...
rajah.com
Jose The Assistant Comments On AEW Suspending RUSH
All Elite Wrestling has suspended RUSH following the ROH Final Battle 2022 premium live event this past weekend. The show saw RUSH and Dralistico team up to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. The end of the match saw Fox hit a 450 on Dralistico, and while Dralistico kicked out, the referee still counted the finish. This led to confusion, and a post-match angle that saw RUSH attack the referee, while Fox and Christian were also attacked.
