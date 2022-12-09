Read full article on original website
Update on William Regal Returning to WWE Next Month
-- William Regal has officially come to terms on a new contract with WWE, according to a report by pwinsider.com. He will join the company the first week of January, presumably once his AEW option isn't picked up. -- While it is unclear what Regal's official role or title will...
rajah.com
Tessa Blanchard Names Dream Opponents From WWE, AEW
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women's wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain's Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some people I...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how it would make perfect sense for top AEW Star Bryan Danielson to be AEW World Champion MJF’s next challenger as MJF completely laid out Bryan Danielson's mentor William Regal.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Trent Seven's Status Following AEW Rampage Debut
Where can fans expect to see Trent Seven after his All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage this past Friday night?. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan spoke about this during the ROH Final Battle 2022 post-show media scrum. "He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last...
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For MJF vs. Ricky Starks At AEW Dynamite's Winter Is Coming Special
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Winter Is Coming Dynamite special tomorrow, December 14 from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas and it will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending his AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring against "Absolute" Ricky Starks. Betting odds...
rajah.com
William Regal Talks Doing What He Can To Lighten The Load A Lit Bit On AEW Commentary
Former WWE and AEW Star William Regal recently appeared on the ITR Live program, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as calling people sunshine, flower, petal and other northern sayings and how it suddenly became a thing. William Regal said:. “What happened, the first week or whatever,...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says No Money Will Be Made From A CM Punk vs. The Elite Match
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how no money will be made from a match between CM Punk vs. The Elite as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks don't want to draw money and they don’t want anybody to jeopardize their position, their company, their revolution and their movement.
rajah.com
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Possibly Wrestling In WWE Or AEW
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo of The Milwaukee Bucks took part in a post-game press conference after their victory over The Dallas Mavericks and spoke about a number of topics such as possibly wrestling in the WWE or AEW down the road and how wrestling isn't really his thing, but you never know what can happen.
rajah.com
WWE News: Superstars In Los Angeles, WWE Tryout At IMG Academy (Video)
-- WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes and The Miz recently traveled to Los Angeles, where they particpated in 2K activities. The Judgment Day's own Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest also tagged along, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, and Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
WWE News: Best Roman Reigns Moments Of 2022, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 highlights from the latest episode of Smackdown On FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Overnight, WWE posted a brand new edition of Top 10, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, as well as Smackdown Superstars Ricochet, Gunther, LA Knight, and more:. -- In...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Compete At ROH's Final Battle PPV
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also the owner of ROH, took part in a media scrum immediately following last Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV and talked about a variety of topics such as why a top ROH Star in Colt Cabana did not compete at ROH's Final Battle PPV.
rajah.com
Britt Baker Reveals The First Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug Was Bryan Danielson’s Triumph At WWE WrestleMania 30
Top AEW Star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how the first storyline that gave her the wrestling bug and made her want to pursue pro wrestling was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WWE WrestleMania XXX. Britt Baker said:. “The...
rajah.com
Various News: Full NXT Deadline Highlights, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Following Saturday evenings epic NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, WWE has added full show highlights to their official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, the New Day, and more:. A look back at the hard-hitting and high-flying moments from the historic NXT Deadline featuring...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Unlikely Wrestling Legend Responsible For nWo Name
It wasn't any of the original members of the group, or even the man in charge of the company at the time. Eric Bischoff recently spoke during his 83 Weeks podcast about the formation of the nWo. During the chat, the former WCW Executive Vice President explained how Larry Zbyszko was responsible for the nWo name.
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Says Everyone In The Shield Will Always Have A Certain Type Of Connection
Top WWE Star Seth "Freakin" Rollins spoke with Metro on a number of topics such as how he, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns and top AEW Star Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) are not as close as they once were and may never be close again since everyone is doing their own thing.
rajah.com
WWE News: Wendy Choo Shares Heartwarming Message, Retro WCW Clash (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE added the entire Starrcade '96 battle between WWE Hall Of Famer Jushin “Thunder” Liger and current Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio to the promotions list of YouTube content. Check out the footage below:. Two...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Chris Jericho’s Proposal To Include Pro Wrestling In The Olympics
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as top AEW Star Chris Jericho's proposal to the official Olympics committee to include professional wrestling in the Olympics. Jim Cornette said:. “The International Olympic...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Who He Would Like To Face For The Hardy Boyz's Last Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would like The Hardy Boyz's last match to be against WWE Hall of Famer Edge and pro wrestling legend Christian.
rajah.com
Sasha Banks' Upcoming NJPW Appearance Reportedly Not Booked Through WWE
-- Earlier this week, it was reported that Sasha Banks was set to be brought in by NJPW for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event scheduled for January 4. It remains unclear what sort of plans are in place for her, but on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke of her Banks' status with WWE.
rajah.com
Carmelo Hayes Shares His Thoughts On Recent WWE Main Event Appearance
What did NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes think of his WWE Main Event clash with Cedric Alexander?. Who better to ask than the former NXT Cruiserweight and North American Champion himself?. During his interview with Fightful, Hayes told the site:. “I feel like I didn’t miss a beat. I feel like...
