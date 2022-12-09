ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent

By By Alan Wooten | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpegC_0jd0ygUU00

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party.

Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper.

She vowed the change doesn't reflect a move in her politics or beliefs, saying in the short clip it is "a reflection of who I've always been."

The immediate implications weren’t entirely clear for a Senate that appeared to be 51-49 Democrats following the Georgia runoff election three days earlier, won by incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock . The op-ed and the tweets did not indicate with which party she would caucus.

Speculation of Sinema or West Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin changing parties had swirled to varying degrees since the Election Day victory in Pennsylvania by Democrat John Fetterman , who flipped a red seat blue – Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey declined to run for reelection – from the past two years' 50-50 Senate.

Sinema wrote in three tweets, “In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent.

“Over the past four years, I’ve worked proudly with other Senators in both parties and forged consensus on successful laws helping everyday Arizonans build better lives for themselves and their families.

“Becoming an Independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same. Read my full Op-ed in the Arizona Republic.”

In the newspaper op-ed, Sinema writes, “In catering to the fringes, neither party has demonstrated much tolerance for diversity of thought. Bipartisan compromise is seen as a rarely acceptable last resort, rather than the best way to achieve lasting progress. Payback against the opposition party has replaced thoughtful legislating.”

Sinema wrote with precision, declaring her approach “rare” and today’s politics marked with “poison.” And with that, she was clear to state, “Americans are more united than the national parties would have us believe.”

The 46-year-old touted her accomplishments and vowed to continue pursuit of the same goals for which she has campaigned – jobs and economic opportunity; opposition to tax hikes; women’s health care decisions between her and her doctor; no discrimination against LGBTQ Americans; security of the U.S. southern border; permanent protection for “Dreamers”; and affordable health care.

Sinema even had an offer for those that supported her because of her party affiliation.

“If anyone,” she wrote, “previously supported me because they believed, contrary to my promise, that I would be a blindly loyal vote for a partisan agenda – or for those who believe our state should be represented by partisans who push divisive, negative politics, regardless of the impact on our state – then there are sure to be others vying for your support.”

Sinema has been a Democrat at each step up the political ladder. She’s a first-term senator next up for election in 2024 and previously represented Arizona’s 9th Congressional District from 2013 to 2019. A lawyer by trade, she was a state senator from 2010 to 2012, and a state representative from 2005 to 2010.

In closing the op-ed, she wrote, “This Senate seat doesn’t belong to Democratic or Republican bosses in Washington. It doesn’t belong to one party or the other, and it doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to Arizona, which is far too special a place to be defined by extreme partisans and ideologues.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The World

Drought Crisis: Congressional letter outlines priorities needed

“The American West is in crisis," a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reads. Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and several other members of Congress have signed the letter urging the USDA to give parity to the priorities of growers and communities in Oregon and the West through existing authorities, new funding, and collaboration across government. Across the major basins of the American West –...
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview."I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office."I've never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to," she added. "Removing myself from the partisan structure -- not only is it true to who I am and how I...
ARIZONA STATE
The Herald News

Republicans call for impeachment of DHS head, cite surge at border

(The Center Square) – A group of U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday called for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The lawmakers, led by U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., made their remarks during a news conference outside the Capitol Building, calling for Mayorkas’ impeachment amid the soaring number of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. “Every day he remains in office, America is less safe,” Biggs...
The Herald News

California's Flavored Tobacco Ban Won't Be Blocked by Supreme Court

TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) – An attempt to block California’s flavored tobacco ban was stopped Monday when the Supreme Court declined to hear the case. That now means the ban will go into effect on Dec. 21. The ban includes everything from candy flavors to menthol in a wide range of tobacco products including vape pens, tank-based systems, chewing tobacco and cigarettes. Exceptions include hookahs, some cigars and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

#1. Abraham Lincoln

- 16th president (Served: March 4, 1861-April 15, 1865) - Political party: Republican - Overall C-SPAN score: 897 --- Political persuasion score: 91.5 --- Crisis leadership score: 96.4 ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

Biden signs gay marriage bill

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the “Respect for Marriage Act,” a bill codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. "Today is a good day," "Biden said. "A day America takes a vital step toward equality, for liberty and justice, not just for some but for everyone." The signing took place after a ceremony and string of performances from gay entertainers. The bill, which...
The Herald News

#14. James Madison

- 4th president (Served: March 4, 1809-March 4, 1817) - Political party: Democratic-Republican - Overall C-SPAN score: 604 --- Political persuasion score: 60.5 --- Crisis leadership score: 60.4 ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

#9. Barack Obama

- 44th president (Served: Jan. 20, 2009-Jan. 20, 2017) - Political party: Democratic - Overall C-SPAN score: 664 --- Political persuasion score: 76.3 --- Crisis leadership score: 62.8 ...
The Herald News

Rescinding vaccine mandate for military isn’t enough, Liberty Counsel argues

(The Center Square) – If Congress were to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. military service members, that still won’t be enough to undo the damage the mandate caused, Orlando-based religious freedom legal defense organization Liberty Counsel argues. The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday passed a draft version of the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision that repeals Department Secretary Lloyd Austin’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military members. If the provision remains, and the bill passes, and it's signed by...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy