OSU heads to Norman to face Oklahoma in the first Bedlam dual this season. OSU has dominated the Bedlam rivalry, as it leads the series 147-27-10. The first ever Bedlam dual occurred in 1920, in which OSU pitched a 50-0 shutout win over Oklahoma. The Cowboys have won the past 15 duals against the Sooners. Since taking over OSU wrestling, coach John Smith has a 54-6-3 record in the series.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO