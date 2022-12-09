ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine breaks down the Kornet Kontest

Even after a few weeks of seeing it in action, there are still some detractors of the Kornet Kontest (or Korntest or Eclipse or whatever we are calling it these days) used by Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet to contest perimeter shots by jumping to block his opponent’s view of the rim.

There is data to suggest it is a sound approach to defending against the 3-point shot. But to help give the former Vanderbilt standout some credit where it is due with what many still see as a novelty defense that could cause more problems than it solves, fellow Celtics big man alum and broadcaster Brian Scalabrine recently broke down the tactic on an episode of WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria, Mego” show.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what White Mamba had to say about the Korntest.

