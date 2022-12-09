Read full article on original website
Related
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
Elle
Culture Conversations: 5 Things We Learned About The Power Of Community At ELLE’s Event
Community, culture and careers are three central themes in many of our lives, but how often do we consider their crossover?. That’s what we explored at our panel event in partnership with the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts (CSVPA), where guests were treated to drinks and canapés ahead of a scintillating conversation with Mursal Hedayat, CEO of Chatterbox, Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO of The Dots, and England rugby legend Katy Daley-Mclean. Together with host Natasha Bird, Executive Editor of ELLE, they discussed the ways in which culture shapes our behaviour and the importance of finding a sense of belonging.
thezoereport.com
Native American Sweat Lodges Are A Spiritual Experience
It is an undeniable fact that the vaguely defined category of “wellness practices” is well-mined of late, as more and more people are looking to improve their health and general wellbeing. These days, you may have noticed that some of these practices are adapted from cultural traditions, such as smudging or taking ayahuasca. Another recent example of this is the Native American sweat lodge. But before you step into your first sweat, you ought to know that this age-old ritual isn’t some trendy spa treatment. Its intention isn’t glowing skin or a more toned body — it’s deeply sacred and meant to connect you to nature as well as to your own mind, body, and spirit. Because of this, cultural experts say that if you’re interested in trying out this traditional practice, you should be mindful to avoid appropriation, which begins by educating yourself on the importance of sweat lodges to the Native American community as well as the ways to approach them respectfully.
Comments / 0