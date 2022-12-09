Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Job-Hunting Open House and Resource Fair Coming to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People looking for work in the St. Cloud area will have the opportunity to access some job-hunting resources this week. Career Solutions is hosting an open house at CareerForce on the campus of St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Visitors can learn about free career...
Vintage Snowmobile Show Coming to St. Stephen on February 4th
Calling all snowmobile enthusiasts, this event is one you are going to want to make sure you get onto your 2023 calendar. The St. Stephen River Runners 5th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show is going to be taking place at Trobec's Bar and Grill and presented by Miller Buick & GMC:
St. Cloud Man Wins Emmys For Drone Videography
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man can now add Emmy Award winner to his resume. Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging. One of his main jobs is working for Twin Cities Public Television. They recently won Emmys for two projects titled "Bring Her Home" and "Remembering Places".
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold
St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
New Program Funds Meat-Cutting Classes in High Schools
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new program will help put meat-cutting and food safety programs in more Minnesota high schools. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has unveiled the Meat Education and Training Grant Program. The program will award about $350,000 in funding to develop meat-cutting programs in high schools...
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
Al In The Afternoon Debuts on WJON Today
A new program is coming to WJON's afternoon lineup. Al in the Afternoon with Al Travis will air weekdays starting today from 2-5pm. Al is a longtime Minnesotan who graduated from Forest Lake High School and calls himself a man who's been in radio for 100 years. The program will...
Exactly How Cold is Minnesota? No joke, This Gives Hilarious Example! [Video]
There's not many cold jokes you haven't heard if you live in Minnesota or should I saw MinneSNOWta! Maybe you've heard about the different seasons we have here in Minnesota "almost winter, winter, almost summer and road construction". How cold is it in Minnesota, so cold that taking an icy walk on the lake is snow problem!
This Most Amazing Magical Santa Experience Needs To Find A Way To Minnesota
I just watched a video of an adorable little boy, who was able to travel to the North Pole through a magical elevator, that took him to see Santa Claus! I was so excited! I want to find this magical elevator, so I went on a search and found that the only place with this magical elevator is in Massachusetts in the Natick Mall.
This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing
Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
Former Pro Wrestler Operating a Food Truck in St. Cloud
A former professional wrestler turned food truck owner and operator....that's Jessie Kresa who's also known as ODB in the wrestling world. Kresa and her fiance', Al joined me on WJON. Kresa is a Maple Grove native who came to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State in 1996-1998 where she played on the club women's hockey team.
Truck Stuck on Railroad Tracks in East St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Commuters in East St. Cloud had to find another route Tuesday morning after a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks. The St. Cloud Fire Department were called around 6:30 a.m. to East St. Germain Street after a truck with a ruptured fuel tank got stuck on the tracks.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session. After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy. Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received...
GoFundMe Started for Boike Family that Lost Son in Crash.
My heart goes out to the family, friends, teammates and all who knew Charlie Boike. There are never the right words to say during a tragic loss such as this. It is felt by the community and impacts so much. That's the feel I got when the story broke about...
This Handsome Guy, JoJo, Needs A Home And Family
Say hello to Jojo! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer so not much is known about his past. Jojo is a big, energetic boy who tends to jump on people when he gets excited but is otherwise calm and mellow. He gets along well with other dogs...
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
Each States Most Liked Christmas Movie, 8 Make the List. Which one is Minnesota’s?
I posed the question the other day of 'which Christmas movie DON'T you like to watch' and a surprising number of Minnesotans said "A Christmas Story", so much that I had to ask is it the most hated Christmas movie in Minnesota? But you can read a little more on that here.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0