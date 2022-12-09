ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Man Wins Emmys For Drone Videography

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man can now add Emmy Award winner to his resume. Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging. One of his main jobs is working for Twin Cities Public Television. They recently won Emmys for two projects titled "Bring Her Home" and "Remembering Places".
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold

St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
New Program Funds Meat-Cutting Classes in High Schools

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new program will help put meat-cutting and food safety programs in more Minnesota high schools. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has unveiled the Meat Education and Training Grant Program. The program will award about $350,000 in funding to develop meat-cutting programs in high schools...
Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
Al In The Afternoon Debuts on WJON Today

A new program is coming to WJON's afternoon lineup. Al in the Afternoon with Al Travis will air weekdays starting today from 2-5pm. Al is a longtime Minnesotan who graduated from Forest Lake High School and calls himself a man who's been in radio for 100 years. The program will...
Former Pro Wrestler Operating a Food Truck in St. Cloud

A former professional wrestler turned food truck owner and operator....that's Jessie Kresa who's also known as ODB in the wrestling world. Kresa and her fiance', Al joined me on WJON. Kresa is a Maple Grove native who came to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State in 1996-1998 where she played on the club women's hockey team.
Truck Stuck on Railroad Tracks in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Commuters in East St. Cloud had to find another route Tuesday morning after a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks. The St. Cloud Fire Department were called around 6:30 a.m. to East St. Germain Street after a truck with a ruptured fuel tank got stuck on the tracks.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session. After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy. Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received...
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

