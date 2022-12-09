ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Axios Atlanta

9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis

Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment

Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival

A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County traffic stop, chase leads to drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a traffic stop turned into a chase, DeKalb County police said they made a stunning discovery. An East Precinct officer tried to pull over a driver after they failed to signal when making a turn. That's when the officer said three people abandoned the vehicle.

