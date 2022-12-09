Read full article on original website
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis
Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Marshals say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man will serve 17 years in prison after he attempted to flee from police while trafficking methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Marshals Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 6, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell...
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment
Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
Man opens fire on car with couple, 2 kids inside, leaving 3 shot
Friends and family remember woman gunned down by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership
Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia
Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop. Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has...
Foul play suspected at homicide in Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police say
Atlanta police offer $10K reward for information leading to suspect's arrest
Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a 77-year-old woman in the northwest section of the metropolitan area.
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
YSL, Slaughter gang members found guilty of robbing, killing 39-year-old father of 6
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
DeKalb County traffic stop, chase leads to drug bust
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Masked man shoots woman to death at Gwinnett County car dealership, police say
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
