Pittsburgh, PA

Potential landing spots for former USC QB Kedon Slovis

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It appears Pittsburgh will have another new starting quarterback next season, and it’s a familiar face.

The former Trojan Kedon Slovis — “Captain Slovis” — is officially out as Pittsburgh quarterback.

A report surfaced earlier this week that Slovis intended to enter the NCAA transfer portal and skip Pitt’s upcoming Sun Bowl, less than a year after his January 2022 announcement that he would transfer to play for the Panthers.

Either Nick Patti, who is a redshirt senior, or redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell will be the Panthers’ quarterback for the Sun Bowl.

Former Notre Dame and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has transferred to Pitt to take over for Slovis, who will play for his third team in three years.

Which team will it be? Let’s take a look:

1. Arizona State

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls out to players during practice with the Ducks on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Arizona State has revamped its whole staff and identity. The Sun Devils hired Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as head coach, Beau Baldwin as their offensive coordinator, and retained former interim Shaun Aguano as their recruiting coordinator and running back coach.

They will be looking to add a new quarterback with the new regime. Kedon Slovis would be a perfect fit; he’s also a Arizona native, having grown up in Scottsdale.

2. Arizona

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As previously stated, Slovis is an Arizona native and surely would love to be back home. Arizona has a lot of quarterbacks on the roster: Jayden De Laura, Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer and Noah Fifita. Adding Slovis could be great for competition and he would arguably be the most talented QB on the roster.

3. Oregon State

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd (51) pressures Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) in the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State only has two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster and both are lacking tons of experience. Jonathan Smith and the Beavers need an upgrade at QB and Slovis would add that to the position immediately if healthy. They would be looking at another 9 or 10-win season by adding Slovis to the team.

4. TCU

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables greets TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Heisman Finalist and All-First Team Big 12 quarterback Max Duggan’s time is done after the CFB Playoff in 2022. He beat out Day 1 starter Chandler Morris for the job and many expect him to be back, but I could see Slovis’ fitting in this offensive scheme as well.

Though not much of a runner, he has the ability to move the pocket and throw in a speed offense downfield for Sonny Dykes.

5. Kentucky

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) reacts against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis has officially entered the 2023 NFL draft. Two unproven freshmen quarterbacks are returning, but Kedon Slovis fits really well in the offense for the Wildcats.

Mark Stoops is currently looking for an offensive coordinator; that will be huge in shaping whoever they land in the portal this offseason.

Kentucky had a down year at 7-5, but expect the Wildcats to be back in the 9-10 win range next season with a young offense retuning a lot of firepower.

