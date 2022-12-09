Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: Considering the Town’s Short-Term Rental Fee Study, Part Seven
Earlier this month, the Steamboat Springs City Council finalized the ordinance on a new 9% tax on Short-Term Rental (STR) operations, in accordance with voter approval during the November election. More than 62% of Steamboat Springs voters supported giving Council the authority to levy up to a 9% tax on...
LETTER: Simple Solutions Won’t Solve the STR Problem
Would imposing a 9% Lodgers Tax on STRs and “Village at Wolf Creek” be a “Good Idea” — if that were the only step taken to address the problem?. Imposing a 9% Lodgers Tax in Archuleta County — as Steamboat Springs is now doing — does not address the “crowding-out effect” that STRs have on homes traditionally owned by single-family residents who work in town, and raise their families in town.
