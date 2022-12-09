Read full article on original website
Blueprint Negotiates $8.7M Sale of Vacant Mainstreet Property in Texas
TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a vacant, 70-unit asset in Texas. Mainstreet originally developed the healthcare property, but did not fully complete construction prior to being foreclosed upon. The property was developed to be a turnkey, purpose-built transitional care facility, and featured...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
Major discount retail chain opens another new location in Indiana
If you've been looking for a new place to save on everything from furniture to snack food items, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Richest billionaires in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Indiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
Wendy’s gives Indiana residents hearty start to their day with Hoosier Biscuit Bowl
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. This filling bowl is built to be your morning assist, complete with buttery biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh-cracked fried egg, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
Hoosier History Highlights: Indiana Becomes the 19th State
1816 President James Madison signed a Congressional resolution admitting Indiana to the Union as the 19th state. The new state government would be centered in the capital city of Corydon. Jonathan Jennings won the election to serve as the state’s first governor. 1917 Thirty Indiana delegates attended the National...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Miss Indiana wins talent award on 1st night of 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Miss Indiana 2022 Elizabeth Hallal took home the talent award on the first night of preliminary competition at the Miss America pageant. The award earned the southern Indiana native and Ball State student a $2,500 scholarship. In a social media post, Hallal said she intends to put the award toward her master's degree.
Huber Winery in Indiana Offering Cozy Igloos for a Fun Winter Experience
You and up to five of your friends or family can enjoy a unique winery experience this winter thanks to the addition of igloos at one Indiana winery. Huber Winery is a tradition for families all across the midwest. Not only do they craft delicious wines but they offer a number of family-friendly events all throughout the year at their orchard. The winery, along with the orchards has been family owned since 1843, making it a staple for wine lovers across Indiana and beyond. From apples to Christmas trees, you can find a little bit of magic for everyone.
Indiana Basketball Crisis
The gender gaps in sports, especially basketball was always a hot topic in the community. If that has to do with the time in the bubble and WNBA issues or women’s march madness when they didn’t get equipment, there is always situations that you can think on and understand the females side of the story.
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Indiana family puts finishing touches on Rose Parade float honoring son
Mckenzie Leichtnam donated his organs when he passed away back in 2011. His face is one of 44 floragraphs that will be on the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade.
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
Health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against the flu amid rising cases of hospitalizations
INDIANA – Indiana health and hospital officials are encouraging eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) as soon as possible, as high levels of transmission are significantly impacting hospitals across the state. As of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana has recorded 24 influenza deaths this season. In...
Heavy rain coming to Indiana, cold blast to follow
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in. Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday. For the rest of...
Hoosier Survey Shows Disconnect
The 2022 Hoosier Survey conducted by Ball State University and Indiana Public Media shows when it comes to abortion and marijuana legalization, there is a big disconnect between Hoosiers and their state lawmakers. The survey showed that a majority of Hoosiers surveyed, 56.7%, said they believe abortion should be legal...
