ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In These Times

The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is ​“staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victim found dead at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the woman who wasfound dead at a home on East Glenwood Drive on Monday. Police say 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams, of Des Moines, was killed. The crime is being investigated as a homicide. Patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Officer who shot suspected armed robber in Davis County identified

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The officer whoshot a suspected armed robber in Davis County has been named by authorities. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole shot 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Investigators say on Dec. 7, Wapello County law enforcement officers...
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care

A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD officer placed on administrative leave following arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on two misdemeanor criminal charges. According to Des Moines police, Angel Perez, a five-year veteran on the force, was arrested on Sunday. Perez has been charged with OWI and possession of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigate homicide after discovering deceased woman at a home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a deceased woman at a home on Monday. Police say patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on two people who live at a rental home on the 1600 block of East Glenwood Drive at approximately 10:27 a.m. on Monday. Officers located a deceased woman in the home.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi. Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
POLK COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery

An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police looking into possible self-defense in Drake shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to investigate the city’s seventeenth homicide of the year but investigators say evidence could be pointing to possible self defense. “Following up the leads and one of those is this is potentially an act of self defense,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Identify Man Shot Saturday Near Drake

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are releasing the name of a man who died Saturday night after being shot in the 2300 block of University Avenue before 6 p.m. Officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins on a sidewalk outside a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Shooting in Drake neighborhood sent two people to the hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Two suspects reach plea deals in September homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men charged in the September killing of a woman have reached plea deals. Malik Henderson and Kha’len Price Williams were arrested and charged earlier this year for their involvement in the death of Aleah Rose Johnson. At the time of the investigation, police...
DES MOINES, IA
radiokmzn.com

OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
OSKALOOSA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy